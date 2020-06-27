Tarn Taran family murder: 25-yr-old son killed four before being murdered by his own brother

According to police, Brij Lal had recently become baptised Sikh and was carrying sword with a sharp edge. (Representational) According to police, Brij Lal had recently become baptised Sikh and was carrying sword with a sharp edge. (Representational)

The Tarn Taran police claimed Saturday that they have solved the mass murder of a family in Kairon village of Patti. According to the police, Bunty (25), one of five killed on the night of Wednesday, murdered four including his father Brij Lal and two sisters-in-laws before being himself killed by his brother, Gurjant Singh.

“Family had many disputes and father, Brij Lal, and his youngest son, Bunty, were not on good terms with each other. Both were fighting over some issue on Wednesday night. It made Brij Lal call driver Gursahib Singh to his home,” said the police in a statement. According to police, Brij Lal had recently become baptised Sikh and was carrying sword with a sharp edge.

“Bunty used this sword to first kill his father and then two sisters-in-laws Amandeep Kaur (24), Jaspreet Kaur (28). He spared four children. Then he killed Gursahib Singh, who had reached home after receiving call from Brij Lal. Bunty suspected that his sisters-in-laws and Gursahib had an illicit relationship,” said police.

Bunty was inebriated at the time of crime and so was his elder brother Gurjant Singh, who was also at home. Gurjant later killed Bunty in anger before running away from the spot.

Gurjant already has seven cases registered against him including three cases of NDPS act, one under Arms Act, two cases of attempt to murder and murder each.

Four family members were killed along with their driver at village Kairon of district Tarn Taran on Wednesday night. Throat of all the five victims were slit while they were sleeping in separate rooms.

Head of the family Brij Lal (60), his son Bunty (25) two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur (24), Jaspreet Kaur (28) and family driver Gursahib Singh (35) were found murdered in the house.

Brij Lal had four sons and two out of them, Paramjit and Sonu, were not at home as they are admitted at a drug de-addiction center. Brij Lal and his four sons were booked in at least a 52 cases under NDPS Act, excise, murder and attempt to murder cases.

