Remote town in Punjab’s Tarn Taran turns to ex-servicemen to keep gangsters away

Chohla Sahib is a remote small town in the Tarn Taran district, situated a few kilometres ahead of the Beas River, which divides the Majha and Doaba regions. The town’s primary market spans an L-shaped road less than a kilometre long.

Yet, ex-servicemen can still be spotted guarding the street 24×7 as a repeated severe ransom and threat calls to local traders has severely impacted the town.

Shopkeepers and traders in Chohla Sahib are reluctant to speak on the record about why ex-servicemen have been deployed in the market. They have been paying these individuals from their own pockets.

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However, the town has shattered conventional assumptions about the extortion industry run by local gangsters. Targets have expanded beyond major businesses to include ordinary local vendors — such as electricians, mobile shop owners, and retail shop owners in small towns like Chohla Sahib — who would typically fall outside a criminal hit list.