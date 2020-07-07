Tarn Taran blast case: Punjab and Haryana HC junks bail plea of accused

The case was probed by the National Investigation Agency, which found that Shera was “in contact” with other accused persons; was an active member of a pro Khalistan group and conspired with the co-accused to carry out the terror attack. The case was probed by the National Investigation Agency, which found that Shera was “in contact” with other accused persons; was an active member of a pro Khalistan group and conspired with the co-accused to carry out the terror attack.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court High Court has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in the Tarn Taran blast case in which two persons died last year.

“The impugned order passed by the trial court clearly establishes that the appellant was in constant touch with co-accused and an active member of pro-Khalistan terrorist gang and was associated with other members with intention to further its activities and after hatching a conspiracy, planned to carry out terrorist attack by causing explosion,” a division bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Sant Parkash said in the order.

The court, in the order dated July 6, also said it has “come on record” that the accused Makit Singh alias Sher Singh alias Shera collected bomb from his co-accused and kept it in his possession and further tested it.

An explosion took place on September 5, 2019 on the outskirts of village Pandori Gola in Tarn Taran district resulting in the death of two persons — Bikkar Singh and Harpreet Singh. One person also sustained injuries. They were allegedly trying to retrieve a dumped explosive substance.

The case was probed by the National Investigation Agency, which found that Shera was “in contact” with other accused persons; was an active member of a pro Khalistan group and conspired with the co-accused to carry out the terror attack.

Before court, Shera argued that he has been falsely implicated in the case. He was not named in the FIR and no recovery has been effected from him, his counsel said. It was also submitted that he was made accused under Section 120-B and has been suffering from various ailments for the last few years.

NIA Special Prosecutor Sukhdeep Singh Sandhu opposing the bail petition submitted that Shera has been found to be a member of a “pro-Khalistan terrorist gang” formed by Mansa Singh and a total of eight persons were arrested in the case. One accused in the case is still at large.

While dismissing the bail application, the division bench said the Special NIA Court in its order has made proper arrangements for the medical care of the accused. The lower court in its order passed in June directed the Superintendent of Amritsar Central Jail to make necessary arrangements for getting the accused treated at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital from a specialised doctor and if necessary at PGI in Chandigarh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd