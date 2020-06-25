Targeted killings case: NIA court dismisses bail application of UK citizen

The investigation of the case was handed over to NIA on December 8, 2017. The investigation of the case was handed over to NIA on December 8, 2017.

THE SPECIAL court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) dismissed the bail application of a UK citizen accused in targeted killing cases on Wednesday.

The bail plea of Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi Johal was dismissed on the ground that Johal was part of a “larger conspiracy to destablise the security of Punjab”.

After hearing the prosecution and defense, the court of special NIA judge Karunesh Kumar dismissed the plea. The orders stated that the record reveals that initially, the case was registered on February 4, 2016, under section 307 (attempt to murder) read with section 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Section 25 of Arms Act at Basti

Jodhewal police station in Ludhiana, on the complaint lodged by Amit Arora.

Thereafter, investigation of the case was handed over to NIA on December 8, 2017. During investigation, the NIA found that that Hardeep Singh alias Shera and Ramandeep Singh alias Bagga tried to murder Arora on February 3, 2016, at Basti Jodhewal.

It was also found that an attempt made to kill Arora was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), which involved eight incidents of targeted killings/attempted killings and objective of this conspiracy was to destabilise the law and order in the state.

The orders further stated that on perusal of the record it was found that prima-facie there was sufficient evidence against the accused Johal to establish his involvement in the conspiracy of targeted killings or attempted killings (including instant incident of attempted killing of Amit Arora) of persons that took place in Punjab in 2016-17.

It has also come on record that funds facilitated by Johal were handed over to accused Hardeep Singh, who along with Ramandeep Singh used them to carry out eight incidents of targeted killings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.