Target of 50% enrolment in higher education in India by 2035, says Pokhriyal

“With the implementation of the newly launched National Education Policy (NEP-2020) India is on the verge of becoming the Global knowledge power,” said Union Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He was speaking during the ‘Shiksha Samwaad’ on NEP-2020 jointly organised by Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI) and Joint Association of Colleges, Punjab, on Friday.

Renowned educationists, academicians and students from all over the country participated in the Shiksha Samwaad which saw in-depth analysis on the topic ‘Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower,’

“The new education policy aims at improving the Gross Enrollment Rate (GER) in higher education and Government of India has set a target of achieving 50 per cent GER by 2035. To achieve this target, the government has decided to add 3.5 crore new seats in Higher Education Institutions of India by 2035,” said Dr Pokhriyal, while addressing the virtual session.

The minister further added, “The New Education Policy is based on five pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability is aimed at sustainable development. NEP 2020 has not only been widely accepted and acclaimed in the nation but has been appreciated by other countries as well.” The Union minister said the government plans to introduce vocational education from Class 6.

