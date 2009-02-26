Target Boards 09: Last-minute success mantras

With less than a week to go for the board examinations,students are trying to do their best in their last-minute endeavours. As they gear themselves up for the D-day,experts offer them some handy hints from eating the right food to studying in the correct way to reduce anxiety and stress.

The ambition to score maximum marks puts undue pressures on students which in turn induces examination phobia. CBSE counsellor Jayanti Banerjee feels that keeping calm is the key to tension-free examinations. Students should set realistic goals. Instead of overestimating themselves,they must have self belief and avoid negative thoughts. One of the biggest mistakes a student commits is to compare himself or herself with their peers. They should understand that everyone has his or her own potential, she says.

Experts also say that increased competitiveness has wreaked havoc with the psyche of students and parents too share the blame for the same. Parents sometimes over-burden their child with unnecessary expectations. They keep forcing them to devote as many hours as possible to better their result, says Anju Narula,counsellor with the Education department.

She suggests parents should just let the child be and not force him to over study. Last-minute preparation also demands focused studying apart from studying the right books. Students must keep in mind the break-up of marks that is given in the syllabus. This makes the ride smoother as they are able to cover the highest scoring topic without missing out on anything important. Books prescribed by NCERT are the best as they cover the syllabus in an exhaustive way, feels Preeti Garg,a counsellor. Reference books are best if limited to one in order to avoid confusion,she adds.

Eating right too plays an important role during this time. Students should have a wholesome diet which should be low on carbohydrates and high in proteins. Remember to include fresh fruits and vegetables in your childs diet.

Dos and donts for examinations

Dos:

* Take regular intervals during studies,ideally after every 45 minutes. This helps retain the subject and also refreshes the mind

* Focus on revising the topic you know well

* Keep in mind the break-up of mark given in the syllabus. Question papers are designed accordingly

* Do not panic if you are unable to finish a topic. Give yourself time and start again

* Do breathing exercises,meditation and go for walks. This helps refresh the mind

* Stay calm and composed. Get at least eight hours of sleep everyday

Donts:

* Do not refer to any new book or notes a day before the exam

* Do not cram any topic

* Do not start a new topic during the last hour

