Saturday, July 30, 2022

Taps, water cooler, door-windows go missing at new PU girls’ hostel; case filed

According to PU officials, the water taps, water cooler, windows and doors were stolen from the first and second floor of the hostel building. Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 30, 2022 10:10:30 pm
As per officials of the varsity, hostel number 11 is newly constructed and was only recently handed over to the university by the contractor. (File)

Panjab University (PU) authorities have lodged a police complaint after hundreds of water taps, one water cooler, 22 doors and windows and some heavy electric wires, estimated to be worth lakhs, were allegedly stolen from the varsity’s Girls Hostel Number 11 in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

According to PU officials, the water taps, water cooler, windows and doors were stolen from the first and second floor of the hostel building. Sources said the thieves allegedly entered the hostel building after smashing open the panes on doors and windows. As per officials of the varsity, hostel number 11 is newly constructed and was only recently handed over to the university by the contractor.

A PU official said, “The theft came to light two days ago when employees of the civil engineering wing of the university went inside the building to inspect the infrastructure. Hundreds of taps were found missing from the hostel rooms, washrooms, and kitchens. Further inspection revealed that a water cooler was also missing. Many doors and windows were found broken. There are no CCTV cameras in this part of the university.”

PU’s security in-charge, Vikram Singh, said, “We have lodged a complaint with the local police. A team of police personnel from the area police post visited and has inspected the hostel. The hostel is empty at the moment.”

More from Chandigarh

Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “We will probe the matter.”

