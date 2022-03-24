I’m all heart for movies that have content, music and romance, says Tania

Born in a Punjabi family in Jamshedpur and raised in Amritsar, Pollywood actress Tania, who presently resides in Canada, has set her sights on Bollywood. Talking to Ribha Sood, Tania shares her journey so far and her plans for the future.

FAMILY

Her father is a doctor while her mother is a homemaker. She has a younger sister, Tamanna, who is a civil engineer.

EDUCATION

A bright student all through her academic life, Tania was an alumnus of Police DAV Public School, Amritsar, where she completed her matriculation and intermediary studies. Following this, she pursued a Bachelor of Design from BBK DAV College, Amritsar, and later moved to Canada to finish her postgraduate degree in project management. Tania’s family had always wanted her to be well-educated before she could completely give in to her passion for entertainment.

FAVOURITE SONG

Quite opposite to her non-romantic personality, Tania is fond of listening to love songs in Punjabi, Hindi, and English. For her, the beats of a music piece do all the magic more than anything else. She says she finds flutes the most-appealing musical instrument which stimulates her mind and helps her sense love within. Talking about her favourite song, she considers Javed Ali’s ‘Maula Mere Maula’ phenomenal.

FAVOURITE MOVIE

It is Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara without a doubt. I first watched this movie when I was in Class V or VI and I can’t really count the number of times I have seen it to date. Again, I am all heart for movies that have content, music, and romance all in one.

WORKS TILL DATE

Tania has worked in various Punjabi films such as Qismat (2018), Son of Manjeet Singh (2018), Guddiyan Patole (2019), Rabb Da Radio 2 (2019), Sufna (2020), and Qismat 2 (2020). Besides, she has appeared in various music videos along with artists such as Maninder Buttar, Gippy Grewal, and Ammy Virk.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Her film titled ‘Lekh’ with Gurnam Bhullar is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on April 1. She will be seen in another movie, Bajre Da Sitta, in the near future. Apart from this, Tania is working on another project, the details of which will be out soon.

CLAIM TO FAME

It was after my film ‘Sufna’ was released. I still remember that the movie was out during the lockdown period, and I was in Canada at that time. People in masks would gather outside my house early in the morning just to have a peek from far. It was crazy, but I loved seeing how I had carved a space for myself in their hearts.

MY SECRET SAUCE

I am very hard working and probably that’s the secret that helps me progress in my work. Honestly, I work more than normal hours which makes me a workaholic too and, at times, makes life stressful for me. Overworking is a choice, but one must not work less than the potential. Also, I am very detail-oriented and invest my time in whatever I do. I believe there is always a scope for betterment in work, and I strive to step up every time. You won’t believe how pushy I am with people who work with me as I can see the immense potential they possess. I am happy they are not annoyed with me yet and find it encouraging (laughs).

THOUGHTS ABOUT POLLYWOOD

It has changed a lot. You can see how the Punjabi music industry has spread its wings and how it has majorly influenced the Hindi music industry. Now, I am confident that Pollywood will take a lead as far as films are concerned. Our industry is like a seed that is sprouting really fast and will grow into a big plant in no time.

CHALLENGES FACED

As an actor, there are so many challenges that one has to face. Starting from unlimited and hectic traveling schedules to striving to appear fresh and look good all the time. Sometimes, you have to work with people with whom your vibes don’t match but you have to do it anyway. It’s a big challenge. However, with these difficulties, come the solutions. Today, I feel that all this has made me more patient, more professional, and better equipped at dealing with people and life situations.

FUTURE PLANS

Personally, I just want to better myself every day because my profession is extremely demanding. I intend to maintain a healthy work-life balance and I have already started working on it. Professionally, I want to work in Bollywood. Being born in Jamshedpur, I have grown up watching Hindi cinema more, which makes me inclined to do Hindi films. It was quite later in life, in fact, while I was working in the film, Son of Manjeet Singh, when I learned reading, writing, and speaking Punjabi.

FITNESS MANTRA

In all my movies, my body looks different. It underwent a lot of transformation which is not a very healthy thing to adopt. Instead of aiming to get a skinny body type, I believe one must eat healthy and consume good food which makes him/her look nourished and supple. Eating well not only gives you a natural glow but also uplifts your mood. Besides, it is important to exercise to keep yourself active and your body functioning.

MANTRA OF SUCCESS IN ACTING

Be in the present moment. Read the script properly and immerse yourself in it. If an actor cannot get involved in the story, how will he/she engage the audience in it? It’s as simple as that. So, to be successful, I keep my mind focused on the script and concentrate on what it demands from me as a performer.

THE TURNING POINT IN THE CAREER

It will come when I enter Bollywood (winks).

WHEN WILL YOU GET MARRIED?

When I fall in love. If I ever decide to get married, it will be only for love and just that (smiles).

ADVICE FOR READERS

Keep on reading something good and positive every day. Life is stressful for everyone and it’s very important to feed your mind with positive things constantly and to develop an optimistic mindset. I always keep Rhonda Byrne’s ‘The Secret’ with me as it really helps me boost my morale and adds to my energy. Therefore, a daily dose of positivity is a must for everyone.