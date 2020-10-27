Tanda rape, murder case: Representatives of child rights body visit village, direct local administration to provide plot to kin

The team also held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait and SSP Navjot Singh Mahal to review the progress of the case.

Chairman of the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and ex-IPS officer Rajinder Singh on Monday directed the local administration to provide a plot to the family whose five-year-old daughter was raped and murdered in Hoshiarpur’s Tanda a few days ago.

The team also held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait and SSP Navjot Singh Mahal to review the progress of the case.

During the meeting with the civil and police administration, Rajinder Singh also instructed them to fulfil all promises made by the government to the family, at the earliest.

Apprising the commission, Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait said the district administration is being initiated in this regard and the plot would be provided to the aggrieved family within a month. She also said that fixed deposits of Rs 50,000 each in the name of five daughters of the victim’s family, as announced by Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora to be given from his own pocket, would also be handed over to the family in a few days.

After interacting with the family, NCPCR member Yashwant Jain also expressed satisfaction over prompt action taken by police in the case besides assuring the family that the national and state Commissions for Protection of Child Rights are fully committed to ensuring speedy justice to the family.

SSP Navjot Singh Mahal told the commission that the challan in this case will soon be presented by police so that the trial can be put on fast track to ensure exemplary punishment.

The girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire. Her half-burnt body was found in Tanda.

The accused — a youth and his grandfather — were arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer. According to the victim’s father, the youth, allegedly took the girl to his haveli, where they would park farm machinery and keep cattle, where he allegedly raped her. Thereafter, the youth and his grandfather allegedly killed her and then burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, said police.

