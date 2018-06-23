Tamil Nadu students bag top spots at Smart India Hackathon

The winning team of Smart India Hackathon 2018 in Chandigarh. (Express photo) The winning team of Smart India Hackathon 2018 in Chandigarh. (Express photo)

(Written by Heena)

Tamil Nadu students bagged the top three spots at Smart India Hackathon 2018, the five-day grand finale of which, concluded at Indo-Swiss Training Centre CSIR-CSIO here on Friday.

While team Brainstromer Troopers won the Smart India Hackathon 2018 – Hardware edition for their idea of an Asthma trigger detection system, Team Techeee 1 bagged the award for first runner up for a non-invasive measurement of haemoglobin and glucose. Both the teams are from Sri Sivasubrmaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Chennai. Team Imed Dispenser from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Tamil Nadu, was the second runner-up.

As many as 13 teams with six participants each from various colleges of India participated in the grand finale. This year’s theme was innovative medical devices, healthcare and biosensing technologies.

Winning team Brainstorm Troopers, led by Indulakshmi, was honoured with a cash price of Rs 1 lakh for its idea of an Asthma trigger detection system, a portable device, which can detect the level of air contamination of any place. First runner-up Vignesh R’s team Techeee 1 was awarded the cash prize of Rs 75,000 for a non-invasive measurement of haemoglobin and glucose by using near infrared spectroscopy. The second runner-up, Sreeja Prabhakar’s team Imed Dispenser got the cash prize of Rs 50,000 for a medicine-dispensing kiosk linked with Aadhaar.

Chief guest A R Rao, Director of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, congratulated the winners and asked the participants to make such innovative medical devices that would be affordable for everyone.

“SIH 2018 has provided a platform for technical students to demonstrate their innovative ideas and I am confident that all the participants and mentors will continue with their scientific research at their respective organisations and will help our country achieve sustainable economic and social growth in the coming years,” said R K Sinha, Director of CSIR-CSIO.

