Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

‘Taliban stopped departure of Sri Guru Granth Sahib saroops from Afghanistan’

As many as 60 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs were scheduled to arrive earlier Saturday with saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in order to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

The Guru Granth Sahib being taken to the Indian Air Force aircraft, in Kabul. (ANI/File)

Sikh philanthropist and president of Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok claimed Wednesday that the Taliban-led Afghanistan government restricted the departure of saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan.

“It’s unfortunate that the Taliban led Afghanistan Government has restricted the departure and ferrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji out of Afghanistan. A group of 60 Afghan Sikhs was scheduled to arrive at Delhi on Saturday (September 11) along with saroops to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan refused to facilitate the departure of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji as per its religious sanctity and protocol. The officials of the Ministry informed the Sikh community in Kabul that an objection has been made by their Ministry of Information & Culture, thus conveying a ban on departure of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji out of Afghanistan until and unless the restricting ministry conveys its clearance,” said Chandhok.

“This issue has been shared with relevant authorities and we have asked them to abide by the rules,” he said.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 06:13:40 am
