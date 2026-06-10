From loyal aide to rival: How SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s former PA is his biggest threat for 2027

For nearly two decades, Talbir Gill was one of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s most trusted men. He managed the Majitha constituency, facilitated calls to senior officials, ran errands, and ensured Majithia’s hold over his seat remained firm. Today, Gill is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Majitha for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, and arguably, Majithia’s most formidable challenger. Meanwhile, Majithia has allegedly gone underground after being booked for trying to forcibly release a man from police custody.
The ties between the two men soured after the 2022 Assembly elections, and Gill joined AAP in 2024.
Gill told The Indian Express that his association with Majithia dates to 2004-05, when the latter had not yet formally entered Amritsar politics. Gill first met Majithia during the Ajnala bypoll, where Majithia reportedly told him that he intended to contest from Majitha and asked Gill to join his team.
For the next few years, Gill, Majithia’s personal assistant (PA), served as his eyes and ears in the Majitha constituency. When Majithia became a Cabinet minister in the SAD-BJP government, Gill managed the ground—attending to voter grievances, facilitating official work, and ensuring the constituency machinery ran smoothly.
“I managed the halqa (seat) for him. Every voter knew me. I got their work done,” Gill said. He acknowledged that this deep familiarity with every village and household in the constituency is now his biggest political asset. “The fruit of that hard work has come to me now,” he said with a quiet smile.
Gill also candidly admitted that working under a minister with enormous clout sometimes meant doing things he was not proud of. “We may have made a mistake or two following him for votes,” he said. “Four of us worked very hard for him. After he won, he gradually showed the door to the others. I survived because he saw I was a hard worker.”
During the SAD-BJP government’s decade in power, Majithia wielded enormous influence—and a significant share of it flowed through loyalists like Gill on the ground.
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Virsa Singh Valtoha, a former SAD(B) MLA who observed the dynamics closely, said the scale of power given to such individuals was excessive. “His grandfather, his father, his uncles—hardcore Akalis. They went to jail during the Akali Morchas. Gill was just a boy when he was brought in,” Valtoha said. “Power was handed out. There were no expenses, but full authority—even some MLAs would go to Gill to make calls to officers through him, because Majithia was not always available,” Valtoha said.
Another SAD(B) leader, who did not want to be named, added that this unchecked access inevitably bred misuse. Complaints began surfacing about interference in real estate dealings in Amritsar, with Majithia’s name allegedly invoked without his knowledge to pressure property owners. “They had made Bikram Singh Majithia famous in Amritsar as a real estate businessman. Someone would go and use his name, and who would go and verify?” the leader claimed.
Such complaints eventually reached Majithia. “When a leader finds out his name is being misused, he will naturally confront it. Majithia objected to this misuse, and Gill turned traitor,” alleged Valtoha.
Divide between Badal and Majithia
For Gill, issues began cropping up when he was appointed in charge of the Amritsar South constituency and began engaging directly with SAD(B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal— bypassing Majithia, Badal’s brother-in-law. “From the moment we began meeting Sukhbir Singh Badal directly, Majithia started undermining us at every step,” Gill alleged.
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It was a time when the divide between Badal and Majithia became public after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) removed Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh, and Majithia expressed resentment over the decision.
“He was actually perturbed because Sukhbir Singh Badal had invited me to the wedding of his daughter,” Gill claimed, accusing Majithia of publicly abusing him and his family.
The Majitha seat is known to be a Majithia stronghold. His wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, is the sitting MLA. Yet the recent Majitha local body election saw SAD (B) lose to AAP, 6-7.
With Majithia allegedly in hiding—he has not appeared in public, his phones remain switched off, and his whereabouts are unknown—his legal troubles mounting, and his former ground commander standing against him on an AAP ticket, the Majitha fortress that once seemed unshakeable is looking increasingly fragile ahead of 2027.
Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts.
Core Beats & Specializations
Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions.
National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups.
Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies:
1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht
"Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.
"YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies.
"As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications.
2. Crime & National Security
"Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison.
"Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border.
"15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions.
3. Political Analysis & Elections
"AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress.
"Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages.
"AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions.
4. Human Interest
"Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction.
"Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo.
Signature Beat
Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect.
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