Takseem scheme in Punjab to begin from April 13, will ensure division of family land within 30 days: CM Mann 

In his efforts to ensure “hassle-free” division of the family’s ancestral lands, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Saturday that a new “Takseem” scheme will begin from April 13.

“A new Takseem scheme will ensure division of land within 30 days and will be implemented across Punjab from April 13. People should resolve family disputes through mutual understanding. Those who have reached understanding with their kin can go and get the paperwork done. Others can bring court orders and we will proceed accordingly but I would suggest all to wrap up their land disputes with mutual consent and live peacefully,” Mann said as he addressed a rally in Moga.

Mann said that the AAP government was committed to “procure every grain of farmers’ wheat, ensuring no producer is left at the mercy of arthiyas (commission agents)”.

The CM asserted that the traditional parties have repeatedly betrayed the people of Punjab. “People of Punjab can never forgive Akalis as they have not only ruined Punjab and its people but have also disrespected the Guru and Gurbani,” he said.

“Akalis have conducted genocide of the generations of Punjab by promoting and patronising drug trade. These leaders not only patronised the drug trade but even used official vehicles to sell and distribute drugs.”

Mocking SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a new “kikli” (a Punjabi folk song whose lyrics Mann used to tweak for political satire on his opponents while campaigning for 2022 Punjab assembly polls), Mann said from stage: “Kikli kaleer di, mat maari gai Sukhbir di… Punjab ehnu chahunda nahi, vote koi paunda nahi… party addhi kamli hai, aap poora amli hai… bura haal hoya saale da, Majithia pind wale da… BP hun tikey na kyunki chitta ajj kal vike na.. jor chalda nahi waqt tey, jhooth bol aaye Takht tey.. takhat rabb ne kho layi hai”.

The Punjab CM also slammed Badal for sacrilege incidents of Bargari and Behbal Kalan during the SAD-BJP government.

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Taking a dig at the Akali Dal’s “Punjab Bachao Yatra”, Mann said, “The real name of this campaign should be ‘Parivar Bachao Yatra’. After looting the state for 15 years, from whom are they trying to save Punjab? They are just saving one family”.

“Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa and others are alien to Punjab as they have nothing in common with the people. From their schooling to wardrobe and habits, nothing matches with common Punjabis. They have never even visited the fields and are unaware of the hardships faced by farmers.”

Noting the achievements of his government, Mann said earlier only 21 per cent canal water was used for irrigation, but now it has been increased to 68 per cent and claimed that it will reach 85 per cent by the coming paddy season.

“As many as 6,900-km long, 18,349 water courses have been revived to ensure water reaches tail ends, benefitting farmers immensely. Those leaders at whose residences canals used to stop never bothered about this. Such decisions can only be taken by leaders who understand ground realities, not those who studied in convent schools in hills.”

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“Punjab has 43,000 km of link roads and we have launched a major project for their repair and upgradation. The government is also exploring putting high tension wires underground to facilitate farmers. This will provide relief to farmers as high tension wires pose a huge risk to them and their crops. The scheme will begin from my native village, where work will start soon,” the Chief Minister said.

Mann laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Moga including electricity projects, municipal road renovation and upgradation of major roads.

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia said, “is the most popular Chief Minister in the country. The government has taken path-breaking initiatives for every section of society. If any other party comes to power, they will stop these welfare schemes as seen in Delhi”.

Mann said that the 47.70-km-long Moga–Baghapurana–Kotkapura road is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 46.98 crore, including Rs 43.79 crore for construction and Rs 3.18 crore for maintenance, while the 22.72-km Moga–Dharamkot road is being renovated at a cost Rs ₹9.98 crore, strengthening connectivity across key towns and villages.

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Urban development works worth Rs 88.62 crore are being executed by the Municipal Corporation, with an additional Rs 11.60 crore worth of tenders in the pipeline. These include RS 7.58 crore for redevelopment of main roads, Rs 7.66 crore for other roads, Rs 4.16 crore for a multi-storey community hall etc.

In the power sector, projects include installation of a 220-KV transformer at Rasungawala costing Rs 9.82 crore, a 20=MVA transformer costing Rs ₹2.62 crore, and a 132-KV transformer at Sosan costing Rs 4.22 crore, alongside Rs 3.74 crore being spent on upgrading the distribution system in Moga city.