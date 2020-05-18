Taking train first time after lockdown, guard wears mask tailored by his wife

Singh reached the Saharanpur station, where his temperature was checked again and the guard cabin was sanitized again. (Express photo) Singh reached the Saharanpur station, where his temperature was checked again and the guard cabin was sanitized again. (Express photo)

Jagdeep Singh, a guard in the Indian Railways after giving the green signal, boarded one of the special shramik trains running from Ludhiana (Punjab) to Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) on the night of May 10, but only after ensuring that he was wearing a special mask, tailored by his wife, Karandeep Kaur.

Although the railway employees were equipped with a sanitizer bottle, gloves, a cotton handkerchief, and a Dettol soap cake, provided by the government, Singh only trusted the cotton masks made by his wife as he stepped in the guard cabin after a thermal scan, and returned back to his home in Ludhiana.

The special shramik train for the migrants in Punjab, left from Ludhiana station at 11 pm, on Sunday night, ferrying the migrants from Uttar Pradesh, and reached the Saharanpur station at around 1.45 am.

“We are checked by a team before signing into our duty and a thermal scan is also done. The staff than ensures that the running staff of the train gets a sanitizer bottle, a soap, a handkerchief, and gloves to use during the journey to avoid any chance of carrying infection,” said Singh.

“Though the government is taking complete care, I took along a special mask crafted by my wife,” added Singh.

The mask, a triple-layer cotton mask, was made by Singh’s wife by keeping two paper napkins inside the layers of the cloth, to make it more comfortable and protective.

“The mask I am using has been sanitised twice by my wife, and I will continue to use it every time I step on the train or outside my residence,” he said.

Singh reached the Saharanpur station, where his temperature was checked again and the guard cabin was sanitized again. He then returned back on another train to Ludhiana at around 6.30 am.

