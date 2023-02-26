Take strict action against lawbreakers, Punjab DGP tells officers

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Saturday directed officials to conduct “professional policing” and “take strict action” against lawbreakers while intensifying vigil against anti-social elements, his remarks coming two days after radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters, brandishing swords and guns, broke though barricades and stormed into a police station complex in Ajnala, camping there till they were “assured” that his arrested aide would be released.

The state police chief was digitally reviewing the action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

The meeting was attended by all eight range inspector generals and deputy inspector generals, 28 commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, 117 DSPs 413 station house officers among others.

Special DGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke, Special DGP (community affairs division and women affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo and ADGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla were among the other senior level officers who attended the meeting.

Stating that “a lot of good work has been done against gangsters and drugs by the Punjab Police in recent months”, the DGP stressed on the “need to further intensify the vigil against anti-social elements”.

Yadav also ordered all the senior officers at state police headquarters to visit districts and check manpower and equipment, besides ensuring basic policing at the ground level with citizen-friendly approach. He also directed them to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the total force posted in the districts should be deployed in police stations to increase manpower.

He also directed all the Station House Officers (SHOs) to be more accessible to the common public and build a connection with them to ensure citizen-friendly policing, while ensuring that any anti-social element should not be spared. He also asked SHOs to open history sheets of ‘bad characters’ in their jurisdiction and should personally investigate heinous crimes.

The DGP also asked all the CPs/SSPs to work in coordination with special units to eliminate gangster culture and drugs from the state.

He also directed district police chiefs to hold monthly crime review meetings and hold orderly rooms to listen to the grievances of the police personnel.

He also asked them to install maximum CCTV cameras for surveillance in public areas such as markets, religious laces, private property etc.