Take precautions before making any investments, says expert

A SEMINAR was held on the topic of educated investors in the current time at CII Northern Region headquarters, Sector 31, Wednesday. The financial experts highlighted the need to make investments for a secure future but stressed the need to exercise caution.

The seminar was organised by BSE, SEBI and CDSL in association with Citizens Awareness Group.

Suresh Kumar Mohanty, wholetime member, SEBI, said, “It’s indeed encouraging that since Covid time people have started investing, especially youngsters, but there is a need to ensure all precautions are taken before making any investments. Trading in the stock markets has good returns but also there is a risk involved. People who are not aware are getting into making quick money. But those promising quick money should be dealt with with precaution. SEBI was also acting as a regulator by dedicating a special department for fraud investigation and a robust grievance redressal mechanism.”

Rajesh Dangeti, regional director, SEBI, said, “The onus of awareness is with stakeholders. Investors always look at what they would get out of investment. It’s only when you have the knowledge and trust that it’s a safe investment.

We ensure transparency and disclosure in the public domain for a safe investment”.