Take inspiration from the sahibzades, BJP chief to youth

The BJP state leadership led by state party president Ashwani Sharma paid their respects at the Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara today to commemorate the week-long Jor Mela commemorating the supreme sacrifice of the Sahebzadas.

Speaking on this occassion, Sharma said the courage and sacrifice of these two young sons of Guru Gobind Singh saved the country from conversions.

Nine years and seven years old Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh refused the governor of Sirhind who had given them the bait that if they converted to Islam there lives will be saved. However the brave sahibzadads refused to

cower down and were brutally killed.

Sharma said that Punjan, the land of the five rivers, has stood like a firm wall against all invasions and crusades since the ancient times.

“We are proud, honoured and humbled that we live on this land. The exemplary courage of Guru Gobind Singh ji’s family is written in golden words . The sacrifices of the Guru and his sons saved the people from forced conversions,” Sharma added.

He urged the younger generation to imbibe the “courage of our Gurus and live in peace and harmony”.

The high-level delegation included Som Prakash, Union Minister of Commerce, Mantri Srinasulu organising Secretary, Kewal Dhillion, Arvind Khanna, Jai Inder Kaur , Jeevan Gupta, Rajesh Bhagga, Mona Jaiswal , and Bikramjit Singh Cheema. All the state office-bearers were also present on the occasion.