Take help of councillors in early detection of symptomatic persons, says Badnore

Expressing grave concern about the rising number of cases, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday stated that for early detection of symptomatic persons, the help of local municipal councillors should be taken.

The Administrator directed Municipal Commissioner to set up a control room, which will be manned by responsible officials.

“Any councillor can ring this number for any information about the patients in their areas to facilitate their testing, quarantine, transportation to hospitals and admission, wherever necessary. Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, assured to make it functional by tomorrow,” said a statement issued by the administration.

Badnore appealed to the public representatives to collect information about symptomatic and suspected cases in their areas and inform the health authorities so that early detection and treatment could be feasible and fatalities could be reduced. The onus also lies on citizens to join the battle against Covid. They should join hands with the Administration and co-operate.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “We have been telling this from the beginning. And I had written this letter also and welcome this step. Rather every ward should have a control room in the community centre so that there is proper management sector-wise.”

Babla said that the dispensary in each ward can be tasked with collection of samples for testing and timings be earmarked.

He added, “Most people are not getting testing done because they don’t know where to go. At least in every dispensary they can have sample collection centre. The dispensary staff is sitting idle.”

RAMP UP TESTING, SAYS BADNORE

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore in the war room meeting on Wednesday directed all three medical institutions to ramp up testing, enhance beds and take personal care of critical patients.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said that they have 251 Covid patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of whom 79 belong to Chandigarh, 82 to Punjab, 43 to Haryana, 27 to Himachal Pradesh and eight to Uttar Pradesh.

He added that 804 samples have been tested, out of which 81 positive cases belong to Chandigarh. The PGIMER director mentioned that 10 additional ventilators have been received by them from Central government. Dr B S Chavan, Director Principal, GMCH-32, stated that they tested 939 samples, out of whom 287 of Chandigarh were found positive.

He also mentioned that 212 patients have been cured and discharged. Dr Chavan mentioned that additional 20 ventilators have been received by them from Central government for Covid patients.

Dr G Dewan, Director Health Services, stated that they have tested 1,023 samples, out of which 151 were found positive. He mentioned that 1,614 people were in home isolation and have been monitored by the department.

The Mohali Deputy Commissioner stated that they have 1,878 active cases. The Panchkula Deputy Commissioner stated that they have 1,214 active cases and the Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner stated that they have 2,334 active cases.

