Take benefit from Atmanirbhar package: Khattar to officers

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the administrative secretaries of all the departments to “make concerted efforts to avail maximum possible assistance from Government of India and various Financial Institutions under this Economic Assistance Package” under the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat economic relief package.

“Finance Department has identified individual components of the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package and has mapped them to various departments. We have also designed a proforma for the departments to collate baseline information and respective targets thereof. Apart from furnishing the requisite information in the said proforma to the Finance Department, departments are also requested to indicate, with regard to the components that pertain to them, the likely financial assistance that can be obtained from Government of India and various financial institutions, likely number of beneficiaries covered and projections of such assistance on a year-to-year basis in the next three years. I also request Administrative Secretaries concerned to kindly inform the Finance Department with regard to any assistance and follow-up that may be required from the Finance Department in this regard,” ACS (Finance) T V S N Prasad wrote to all the administrative secretaries of other departments.

“In this regard, Government has decided that each individual department concerned will form a task force within the department chaired by a responsible officer, such as the head of the department concerned, with other relevant stakeholders to regularly initiate and monitor various activities that are required from State Government in this regard. Administrative secretaries concerned are requested to kindly review the progress with the task force regularly and inform the Finance Department of the status from time to time,” Prasad added.

Haryana’s Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora will be holding a review meeting with all the administrative secretaries on August 5 to discuss the proposals made by individual department heads.

