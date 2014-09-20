Take action as 19 pvt schools flouting EWS norms: DPI to Estate Office

Alleging violation of the condition to admit students from economically weaker sections, the Director of Public Instructions (S) has written to the Estate Office, asking for action against as many as 19 private schools which were allotted land by the administration.

These include some of the most sought-after schools, like Vivek High School, Sector 38; St Kabir Public School, Sector 26; AKSIPS in Sector 41 and 45; and Ankur Public School on the Panjab University campus in Sector 14.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Shayin, who is the Estate Officer, said, “We will issue show-cause notices to these schools. They will have to reply to the DPI, stating the reasons for failing to admit requisite number of students. On that basis, we will take further action.”

Under rules, the administration can recommend to the CBSE to withdraw the affiliation of these schools and also resume their land for violation of the terms and conditions of allotment.

The move follows a report of District Education Officer Ram Kumar Sharma, stating that 19 schools had not admitted the requisite number of students to the entry-level class in 2013-14.

Under the “Allotment of Land to Educational Institutions (Schools) on lease hold basis in Chandigarh (Amendment) Scheme’’, issued by the Estate Office in 2006, private recognised schools are required to admit 15 per cent students belonging to economically weaker sections.

DPI(S) Kamlesh Kumar said, “Since the agreement was between the schools and the UT Administration, the Estate Office should take action against the schools which are flouting the norms. They were given lands on a condition that they will admit a certain number of students who cannot afford their education.’’

However, H S Mamik, president of Independent Schools Association and director of Vivek High School, said, “The land was offered to us as per the 1952 Punjab Allotment Act according to which there was no condition to admit EWS students. The UT Administration did not offer us lands for free. Thus, we are not bound to admit economically weaker section students.’’

The DPI(S) remarked, “There are some schools which are under no obligation, but still admit EWS students. On the other hand, there are these schools which have to mandatorily admit these students, but avoid it.”

The schools named by DPI (S) are: Vivek High School, Sector 38; DAV Public School, Sector 8; Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32; Bal Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37; AKSIPS-41; Shishu Niketan Model School, Sector 43; Banyan Tree School, Sector 48; SD Saini Model School, Sector 38; Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sector 40; Aanchal International School, Sector 41; AKSIPS-45; Ashiana Public School, Sector 46; Kundan International School, Sector 46; Nav Bal Niketan School, Sector 29; Play Way Model School, Sector 37; Stepping Stones School, Sector 38; Kids-R-Kids, Sector 42; Ankur Public School, PU Campus, Sector 14; and St Kabir Public School, Sector 26.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App