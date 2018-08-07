Take action against indicted cops, HC tells Punjab DGP

Three Hoshiarpur residents, detained illegally, were recovered from the custody of Haryana Police Station by a Warrants Officer appointed by the High Court. (Representational Image) Three Hoshiarpur residents, detained illegally, were recovered from the custody of Haryana Police Station by a Warrants Officer appointed by the High Court. (Representational Image)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday directed the Punjab DGP to take action against an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and seven other police officers following their indictment in a case of illegal detention and torture of three Hoshiarpur residents in 2016 in connection with murder of a police officer’s son.

Justice Daya Chaudhary ordered the probe report be placed before the DGP and asked him to take action against the accused police officers within next four weeks. The directive comes on the basis of an enquiry conducted by High Court’s OSD (Vigilance) Punjab in 2016. The report which had been under sealed cover since October 2016 was made public only last month.

“After evaluation of the evidence, it is evident that prima facie DSP Sameer Verma (since promoted as ACP), Inspector Lakhbir Singh, Inspector Bikramjeet Singh, Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar, ASI Ashok Kumar, ASI Mahesh, C-Baljeet Singh and one HC Davinder Singh are responsible for the illegal detention and/confinement of Atul, Ranjodh and Satwinder at P.S Sadar, CIA and P.S. Haryana,” the inquiry report reads.

A habeas corpus plea had been filed in the High Court in May 2016 through advocate IPS Kohli for the release of three detainees Atul Sharma, Ranjot Singh and Satwinder Singh. High Court had directed its Registrar (Vigilance) to conduct an enquiry into the case after observing that it is a case of illegal detention and torture. The enquiry was initiated in July 2016.

The three residents had been detained by the officials of Police stations Sadar and Hariana and CIA Bahadurpur in connection with the murder of a law student Manpreet Singh, who was son of a police officer. The three detainees were recovered from the custody of Haryana Police Station by a Warrants Officer appointed by the High Court.

During the probe conducted on orders of High Court, it was found that there was no entry in the DDR Register regarding the detention of the three residents and also they were made to remove their clothes and given beatings by the police officers.

More than two years after Manpreet’s murder, the police have not filed any charges against the three detainees. “We are seeking registration of FIR and a trial against all the police officials responsible for torture and illegal detention. The DGP has been directed to submit an action taken report on September 10,” advocate Kohli told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App