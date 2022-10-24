Take a peek into the future powered by AI and clean energy

Written by RK Saboo

In the last few centuries the human life span has almost doubled. Improvements in food, medicine and lifestyle has minimised mortality at early ages from infections. As our lifespan continues to grow, it’s time to look at the issues that will affect mankind in the future.

Energy will be a verry significant factor. Electricity will be limited by shortage of oil and coal. The unanimity on the need to cut CO2 emissions will result in the use of solar energy all around the world along with wind power, where feasible. The Governments will work in cooperation for energy sharing to safeguard the environment. With the focus on “green” electricity, the combustion engine will be overtaken by other alternates.

Food production or Terra Firma management will be vertical and hydroponic farming for growing meat-like protein will be made viable. There will be more and more vegetarians. This will be more economical than slaughtering animals for food besides being better for human health. Largescale afforestation will be done for the environment. We will conserve wildlife, control floods, and provide natural areas that can filter water cycle nutrients. All this will hopefully sustain the growing population.

With artificial intelligence taking over the tech space, computer will become just like a human being. It will become available to each and every person without any control, and censorship may not always be possible. This could have both positive and negative consequences for national and corporate governance as well as for individuals, including younger generations. It will be difficult to determine whether it will be good or bad, but new developments will bring progressive positive results, but with side effects.

New technology will change our workplaces. Millions of knowledge workers will no longer be required to go to factories and offices as they have in the past. They will work from their homes, interact with their co-workers, customers and associates over email and teleconferencing without ever meeting personally. This receding human contact might lead to a general weakening of interpersonal skills, erasing the need for tolerance and mutual adjustment. An aging population will bring a continuous shift in the demographic profile of society. With falling birth rate and rising life spans the world will see a rapidly moving society where more and more people will live up to the ages of 80-100 plus. It will cause new economic conflicts such as retirement age, outdated skills, pension costs. It will also bring social conflicts between youth trained in fast-changing technology and a technologically outdated population. The generation gap will move from home to society.

With new mobility, the world will shrink further. International travel will become cheaper and easier, and migration from less developed or disturbed lands to richer, more developed, and peaceful havens will grow. The trains will be faster, up to about 100km/hr. Magnetic limitation technology will be in use throughout the world, connecting Europe to Asia. From Middle East, it will reach India and South-Asia, moving to Mongolia, China, and Japan. Under-the-sea tunnels for trains to UK and Middle East will improve connectivity to Africa. From Europe to Siberia and tip of East Asia, it will also connect Alaska, making it a destination for the USA. Passports will be just a certificate of the citizen of the country to travel by train, air, waterways.

Advertisement

Electric automobiles will be environment friendly and will need no drivers. The technology will provide the destination. The cluster of houses will be a community where the roads will reach. From there, people will use their cars to reach their homes.

Ethnic demography will change bringing with it new challenges for political structures of governance and nation or state as we know it today. In the new age, the whole concept of family might change. Everyone will probably be more self-centred. There will be less and less time for sensitivity of human interaction. People will be working for themselves in their positions, whether in the corporate world, professional field or political governance. The environment will become more and more challenging.

I and our two generations will not be around. However, I hope my great-grandsons, born a few days back, will live up to 100 years and be a part of this new world.

Advertisement

(The writer is an industrialist, philanthropist and past president of Rotary international)