Take a cue from Delhi or introduce exemplary punishment for crowded areas, say residents

Concerned residents called for closing down recreational spaces and crowded markets and introduction of exemplary punishment to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour amidst warnings of a third wave. Here is what they suggested:

The administration seems to feel their job is over since the number of new patients has abated. In the absence of any control by the administration, it is free for all at Sukhna Lake or markets. It is high time the administration woke up to the gravity of the situation and ensured strict compliance with the guidelines. Laxity of the administration poses a threat to the safety of the citizens. The administration can take a cue from Delhi government which closed markets which didn’t follow the guidelines.

R K Garg

President, Second Innings Association

The adminstration should take strict measures against morning walkers and others not adhering to corona norms. We senior citizens are staying at home while others are taking it lightly and spreading corona.

A C Dhawan

President, Sector 45 RWA

There should be exemplary punishment for the offenders such as detention or making them stand for few hours or so.

R L Goyal

President, Sector 19 RWA

Though we are relieved that the number of cases is falling, the danger of third wave is looming large with Delta Plus variant. Unfortunately, people are being irresponsible. I don’t think fines will make an impact. My suggestion is that police patrolling should be increased and whosoever is found without a mask should be handed over a printed notification to be pasted outside his house and the entire family should not be allowed to move out of the house for at least two days with a strict warning from the UT Administration for further action in case of disobedience .

R S Thapar

Secretary, Executive Coop House Building Society, Sector 48

The risk of corona has slowed down but not gone. People should not become complacent and administration inactive. The latter should ensure that people at public places should wear masks and follow the Covid guidelines. Police department should ensure compliance and bring to book the defaulters.

Kidar Nath Sharma

President, Sector 46 RWA

Name and shame Covid defaulters found at crowded places and markets. Put their names on Chandigarh Covid website like the daily listing of people home quarantined. Respective RWAs will pick their names from the portal and take further action. Outsiders should be given some community service punishment for a couple of hours on the spot itself.

Vinod Vashisht

Convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO).

Very, very strict challaning, and 12 hours’ punishment is the need of the hour. The administration must implement all the precautions. People must learn to live in discipline.

Arvind Jain

President, Chandigarh Vyapar Sadan

Triple the amount of fine for people without masks in public places.

Kuljinder Singh Sra

General Secretary, Sector 33 RWA

People of all age groups must put on masks properly. Social distancing is in the interest of one and all because crowding can cause Covid transmission. People should realise that the pandemic is not yet over. Responsible citizens must spread awareness among the downtrodden sections of society.

Jagdip Singh Walia

Executive Member, Sangam Enclave, Sector 48