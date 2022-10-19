PU Election Results: Take 1, Shot 1 & AAP takes the cake

Written by Ritish Pandit

In a boost to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, its student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) on Tuesday won the president’s post in the Panjab University students’ election. This was the first time the AAP student wing contested the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) polls. Ayush Khatkar, who secured 2,712 votes defeating ABVP’s Harish Gujjar by a margin of 660 votes, was elected the new president of the PUCSC. Congress’ student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) bagged the posts of the vice-president and the joint secretary, while the Jannayak Janta Party’s student outfit INSO won the secretary’s post.

Congratulating Khatkar, AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Today youth across the country is looking towards AAP with great expectation, joining in large numbers. AAP is a party of youth. The youth will take over the reins of the country in future.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, “If the youth want, they can change the country’s destiny. Today, students of Panjab University have proved this. The spectacular victory of AAP’s student wing CYSS has further strengthened Bhagat Singh’s ideology…Ayush Khatkar becomes president (PUCSC).”

Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also hailed the victory of the CYSS candidate.

Aayush is a student of LLM at University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and has completed five-year integrated law course from the same department of the university. When he joined the university in 2017 he was a part of National Students’ Organisation (NSO) and joined ABVP 2019. He joined AAP’s student’s wing after farmers protest.

CYSS fought these elections in alliance with Indian Student’s Association (ISA), Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH) and Gandhi Group Student’s Union (GGSU) for the posts of President and Joint Secretary. However, for the post of joint secretary, Bhavya from their alliance lost to Manish Boora of NSUI who emerged as winner with 3,151 votes.

For the post of vice-president, Harshdeep Singh Batth of NSUI emerged as the winner with 3,514 votes. This post witnessed a tough fight between Harshdeep and Asim Charas of ABVP+HPSU+HIMSU+INSO alliance who got 3,275 votes.

The post of secretary went to the ABVP+HPSU+HIMSU+INSO alliance who fielded Pravesh Bishnoi from INSO as their candidate. Bishnoi secured 4,275 votes and won with a margin of 1,144 votes.