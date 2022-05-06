scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Bagga failed to appear before cops despite being issued five notices: Punjab Police

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested from Delhi and is being taken to Mohali in Punjab to be produced in court.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 6, 2022 11:45:52 am
Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. (File)

The Punjab Police said Friday that it arrested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in New Delhi in connection with inflammatory speeches after the BJP leader failed to appear before it despite having been served five notices.

He is being taken to Mohali and will be produced in court.

Officers with the Mohali police said Bagga is a resident of Janakpuri in Delhi. “In pursuance of the orders of the high court to strictly adhere to the directions of the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar and another, 2014(8) SCC 273, the accused was served five notices u/s 41 A CrPC to come and join investigation. The notices were served on April 9, 11, 15, 22 and 28. In spite of that, the accused deliberately did not join the investigation,” the officials said.

Police officers told The Indian Express that Bagga had been arrested in connection with a case registered at cyber cell (FIR No. 18 u/s 153A,505,505(2),506 IPC) at the state cyber crime unit, on April 1 for causing instigation/incitement/criminal intimidation to cause violence, use of force, imminent hurt in a predesigned and orchestrated manner by making/publishing provocative, false and communal inflammatory statements through his interview given to the media and through his posts on the social media site Twitter.

The police said that on Friday morning, following due process of law, the accused had been arrested from his home. Further investigation is on.

