Tajinder Bagga arrest: Punjab moves HC against detention of its cops by Haryana

The Punjab government on Friday filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the detention of its police officials, who were taking BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to Mohali after arresting him from Delhi, in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

The petition came up for consideration before the court of Justice Lalit Batra. During the hearing, the counsel for Haryana sought time to file its reply. The matter was thus adjourned till 4 pm. The high court, meanwhile, directed the state of Haryana to submit in writing its explanation for detaining the Punjab police personnel.

During the hearing, senior advocate Puneet Bali, arguing on behalf of Punjab, said the state’s police teams were illegally detained in Delhi and Kurukshetra. He added that the Punjab police has been trying to intimate the Haryana police of the FIR registered against Bagga and pointed out that the situation has created political anarchy in the country. He further stated that DSP Kuljinder Singh of the Punjab police went to the Janakpuri police station to inform the Delhi police of the arrest well ahead of time. He contended that an environment of unrest was created because of the connivance between Haryana and Delhi.

Bali said Bagga had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court and the matter is pending. He added that five notices were issued to the BJP leader over the FIR but he did not appear.

The counsel for Haryana stated that Bagga was forcefully arrested and an FIR has been registered in Delhi on the complaint of his father. He said that there was an apprehension of threat to Bagga’s life based on which the FIR was registered in Delhi.

Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal slammed his arrest as illegal.