Taj, Chandigarh railway station among civic body’s new list of major property tax defaulters

The Chandigarh railway station, Taj Chandigarh, Hotel Shivalikview, office of director PGI, and the mini-secretariats of Haryana and Punjab have figured on the list of major tax defaulters of the Chandigarh civic body. The new list was filed with the Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday.

The civic body sent out both recovery notices as well as demi-official (DO) letters, written by Mitra, to the respective government department heads.

As there are tax dues pending against some government buildings as well, a DO letter has been written to all the respective heads by the commissioner. A DO letter was sent to the mini secretariats of Haryana and Punjab that owe Rs 1,42,04,850 and Rs 83,87,705, respectively, apart from the electricity department that owes Rs 2,24,66,578. A DO letter was sent to the secretary engineering by the commissioner.

The Taj Chandigarh (left) owes the civic body around Rs 1.93 crore, while the Advanced Paediatrics Centre, PGI, owes over Rs 3 crore. (Express Photo) The Taj Chandigarh (left) owes the civic body around Rs 1.93 crore, while the Advanced Paediatrics Centre, PGI, owes over Rs 3 crore. (Express Photo)

The railway station owes Rs 2,33,79,141 property tax to the civic body for which a DO letter has been sent by the joint commissioner of the Municipal Corporation.

A recovery notice was sent to the Advanced Paediatric Centre, PGI, that owes Rs 3,53,41,566, apart from Hotel Shivalik view, which owes Rs 1,29,29,688, to be paid by the CITCO. An attachment notice has been sent to the Estate Branch, Panjab University, for owing Rs 3,06,45,669 and a hearing in the matter is pending before the commissioner in this matter. Taj pays up principal amount after signing of attachment notice

In the case of the Taj Chandigarh, Sector 17, the property tax branch of the civic body sent in a note to the commissioner seeking her final approval for the attachment of the hotel. Sources said that the notice was signed by Commissioner Mitra on Wednesday. Attachment of a property allows for the civic body to take over.

Following information that they may soon get attached, a cheque of the principal amount was sent by the Taj authorities on Wednesday evening itself. A senior official of the civic body had said that the Taj owes about Rs 1.93 crore as dues and had not paid despite being sent several reminders. On Wednesday evening, they sent in a cheque of Rs 70.80 lakh, which is the principal amount.

“The Taj owes Rs 1,93,27,612 as property tax dues, accumulated over many years. Despite many reminders, they did not pay up, so we wrote for the property’s attachment to the commissioner for the final approval,” a senior official told The Indian Express. A representative of The Taj in an email to The Indian Express said, “The matter in discussion is subjudice and we are unable to comment”.

2021-22 saw highest single year recovery

The year 2021-22 saw the maximum recovery in terms of the total property tax dues collected, which was Rs 70.44 crore. The amount was Rs 50 crore in 2018-19. An amount of Rs 38.56 crore was recovered in arrears in 2021-22 whereas it was Rs 29.30 crore, Rs 26.34 crore, and Rs 30.29 crore in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Even for 2022-23, the total property tax receipts are Rs 61 crore and Rs 25.89 crore have already been recovered as arrears. This is when three months are still left for the fiscal year to end.

339 buildings attached in 2022-23

A total of 339 buildings have been attached in the fiscal year 2022-23 thus far, which accelerated the recovery of dues. The amount involved in these cases was about Rs 2.50 crore and a whopping Rs 1.42 crore has been recovered from the attachment. There were about 17 sealed properties and 13 were de-sealed following payment of dues. According to the data compiled by the MC, a sector-wise list has been compiled on the pending property tax dues. The attachment of a property is followed by sealing.

Sector-wise list

A sector-wise list has been prepared by the MC, detailing pending dues. Sector 6 owes a total of Rs 11,69,97,046 crore. In the outstanding amount, commercial establishments owe Rs 28 crore while autonomous bodies owe the highest that is Rs 42.76 crore followed by government buildings that owe Rs 30.24 crore and institutional which owe Rs 31 crores. The industrial bodies owe Rs 8.50 crore.