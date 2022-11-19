47-yr-old tailor gets two years in jail for sexually harassing nine-year-old girl

The District Court of Chandigarh has sentenced a 47-year-old tailor to two-year imprisonment for sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl in September 2019.

The convict, Sonu, has been held guilty by the court of Swati Sehgal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court, under Section 354-A of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

As per the prosecution, the FIR against Sonu was registered in September 2019 upon the complain of victim aged nine, who alleged that on September 18, 2019, her father asked her to get his pair of trousers repaired from a tailor.

She went to the shop of the accused in this connection. At that time, the accused was alone in the shop. He sexually harassed her and also lured her with money. The victim then narrated the incident to her family.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the allegations were levelled by the victim at the instance of her father, who took some money from him and did not return the same.

Thus, he was falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty. The convict, however, pleaded for leniency.

While pronouncing the sentence, the court observed, “Sexual harassment in any of its form is degrading, humiliating and monumental blow upon self-respect and self-esteem of child victim. Thus, the convict, who dare to indulge in such like act cannot be heard praying for leniency.

Considering the plea of convict, age of victim and necessity of harmonious construction between deterrence against crime viz-a-viz approach of punishment, hand of justice need not be tempered with mercy in such like cases.”