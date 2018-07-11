Tagore Theatre: Bal Tarun, Yuva Sangeet Mahotsav begins July 12

Written by Khyaati Sharma

The North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, in association with the Sangeet Milan Organisation is going to organise Bal, Tarun, Yuva Sangeet Mahotsav (July 12 to 14, Tagore Theatre), under the scheme of Promotion of Young Talented Artists. The finalists of Classical Voice of India, a contest of classical music organised by Sangeet Milan, Lucknow, in 49 cities of India, will be part of the show. The effort of the NZCC is to provide these budding classical singers a platform to showcase their talent.

There are different categories based on different age groups of the performers. Children below 14 years of age from across the country will perform as part of the Bal Sangeet Mahotsav and the performers include Vishnu Saini from Dehradun, Sahil Vishe from Mumbai, Jayantika Dey from Varanasi, Pritha Mukherjee from Mumbai, Atharva from Nashik, Soubhagya Mohapatra from Delhi and Vagisha Pandey from Varanasi. Students below 19 will perform under the Tarun Sangeet Mahotsav, with Dhruv Sharma from Chandigarh, Sharanya Joshi from Dehradun, Vasu Gandharv from Raipur, Nishit Ganghani from Delhi (invitee), Nishad Harlapur from Shimoga, Swamini Kulkarni from Pune and Upasana De from Siliguri being part of the category. Bineet Singh from Delhi, Shruti Patil from Mumbai, Roudraswa Rakshit from Kolkata, Sourjavo Chakravarty from Kolkata and Naushad Harlapur from Shimoga will be performing in the category of Yuva Sangeet Mahotsav (performers above 19 years).

“We are really excited about the event, since it is the first time the North Zone Cultural Centre is going to organise this event in collaboration with Sangeet Milan Organisation,” said Rajesh Bakshi, the organiser, adding that the organisation is keen to promote art and culture and this is a great platform for it.

The Sangeet Milan Organisation has been organising the music competition for the last seven years at an all-India level and in 2017, the finale of the Classical Voice was organised in Lucknow. On July 14, there is a competition of Classical Voice 2018, Chandigarh, which will be conducted under four age categories. The competition is based only on classical singing, to encourage children who are pursuing classical music.

