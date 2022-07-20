Tabletop death: Victim’s kin urge Chandigarh admin for advanced road safety measures

The body of 52-year-old woman, Phool Devi, who died after falling from a two-wheeler that lost its balance while navigating a tabletop speedbreaker in Chandigarh, was handed over to the family on Monday without an autopsy.

Phool Devi, a resident of Jhujar Nagar in Mohali, fell from the two-wheeler near the newly-constructed tabletop at Transport Light Point, Sector 26, on Madhya Marg on July 13. She had sustained critical head injuries and was admitted to PGI where she succumbed on July 16 (Saturday). As per reports, Devi was riding pillion on the two-wheeler, which was being driven by her relative, Hoshiar Singh, when the freak mishap

took place.

“I had picked her [Phool Devi] up from near the Transport Light Point, Sector 26, around 7.30pm on July 13. My speed was barely 20 kmph when we hit the tabletop speedbreaker. I remember, I lost control of the vehicle as soon as it climbed on the tabletop. Phool Devi was flung from the vehicle and she fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries. She had fallen unconscious after hitting her head on the road. I had told a police personnel, who had come to record my statement, that the accident took place due to the tabletop. I do not know what he noted down though. We admitted her to PGI for treatment where she succumbed on Saturday. We preferred to take her body home without an autopsy,” Hoshiar Singh, Phool Singh’s father-in-law told The Indian Express

over phone.

Phhol Devi’s son Manoj Singh Bisht said, “We appeal to the authorities to ensure that the tabletop speedbreakers are constructed in such a way that motorists can drive safely over them.”

The body of Devi was kept at the mortuary of PGI and was released on Monday after her eldest son returned from the US. It was later taken to the Sector 25 Cremation Ground for last rites.

After the July 13 incident, the road accident analysis wing of Chandigarh Traffic Police had sent a detailed note to the engineering wing of the UT administration highlighting the need for structural improvements to the tabletops, besides giving various other suggestions for road safety.

“We urged the engineering department to install advance signages, reflectors, and put up red cat’s eye before the tabletop speedbreaker. We have also suggested other methods to make the tabletop speedbreaker more visible to commuters as well as vehicle riders. There should be signages which can alert motorists about the tabletop speedbreaker ahead. Our recommendations are based on the Indian Roads Congress (IRC)-2012,” a DSP-ranked officer of Chandigarh Traffic Police told The Indian Express.