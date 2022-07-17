Tabletop claims 1st victim: pillion rider who fell from two-wheeler 3 days ago

Three days after she fell on the road while riding pillion on a two-wheeler, allegedly after losing balance when the vehicle passed over a tabletop speed breaker, a 52-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning.

Phool Devi, a resident of Jhujar Nagar in Mohali, fell from the two-wheeler near the newly-constructed tabletop at Transport Light Point, Sector 26, on Madhya Marg on Wednesday. She had sustained critical head injuries and was admitted to PGI where she breathed her last.

Amid allegations that signages have not been installed near the new tabletop speed-breakers, the Road Accident Analysis Wing of Traffic Police twice inspected the mishap site — first on July 13 after the mishap and again on Saturday afternoon, hours after she died.

The wing has now sent a note to the Engineering Wing highlighting and suggesting several structural improvements that are needed. “We have urged the engineering department to install advance signages, reflectors, cat’s eye (raised retroreflective device used in road marking) on and ahead of the tabletops so that such speed breakers are visible. Our recommendations are based on the norms laid down by Indian Road Congress,” a DSP rank officer of Traffic Police told The Indian Express.

A premier technical body of the highway engineers, the Indian Road Congress laws down the standards for road and highway construction.

The UT Chief Engineer, CB Ojha, meanwhile said that they have already started installing signages. “Every recommendation related to the safety of pedestrians and motorists are being accepted. Safety of the general public is priority,” said Ojha.

Devi had alighted from a bus at Transport Light Point around 7.45pm Wednesday. She then sat pillion on the two-wheeler of her relative, Hoshiar Singh.

“They crossed the light point and table top when the mishap took place. Devi, with severe head injuries, was rushed to GMSH-16 and later referred to PGI where she succumbed to her injuries Saturday,” a source said.

Investigating officer in the case, S-I Sukhdev Singh, said, “There is no foul play. They were not hit by any vehicle. We have initiated an inquest proceeding.”