Friday, Sep 16, 2022

T20 match: Tight security ahead of match

The area around Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium will be under the radar of more than 130 CCTVs, along with facial recognition cameras.

ADGP Arpit Shukla along with other officials addresses the media ahead of the India-Australia T20 cricket match in Mohali on Friday. (Express )

Tight security arrangements will be in place for the T20 match between Indian and Australia, scheduled for September 20, 2022.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla reviewed the security arrangements in Mohali on Friday and stated that a total of 1,500 police personnel will be deputed ahead of and during the match.

He added that 12 SP level officers, 36 DSPs and 52 inspector-level officers will be deputed as well.

Shukla said that 105 CCTVs and 10 facial recognition cameras will be installed at sensitive points and 12 CCTVs will be installed at important chowks in the city.
“The arrangements for parking have been made. People living around the stadium will not face any issues,” the ADGP said.

He also said that the traffic plan near the stadium will be shared on social media and in case people face any issues, they can call at the helpline number 112.
The ADGP also stated that any objectionable object would not be allowed to be carried inside the stadium.

