‘Systemic failure’: Amid hoax bomb threats, Chandigarh Parents Association hits out at crisis management

The association has demanded that the administration enforce a Standard Reunification Protocol (SRP), the global standard for school emergencies. Also, schools must have pre-designated reunification sites, such as parks or community centres, away from the school building, so police routes remain clear.

The Chandigarh Parents Association (CPA) on Wednesday condemned the “systemic failure” of communication and crisis management witnessed after at least 30 schools in the city received hoax bomb threats.

“While we are relieved that the bomb threats received… were hoaxes, the chaotic reaction exposed a dangerous gap in our safety preparedness,” Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh Parents’ Association and father of a student of Class XI, said.

Describing the incident as traumatising for both students and parents, the CPA has urged the Chandigarh Police’s Cyber Cell to immediately fast-track the investigation, so that anonymous emails do not hold the city hostage. “The perpetrators must be caught and made an example of,” Goyal said.