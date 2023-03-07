Synthetic colours used during Holi, changing season can encourage infections: Expert

Ahead of Holi, an expert in Chandigarh has cautioned residents that the changing season, mass gatherings and use of synthetic colours during celebrations could provide a conducive environment for viral infections.

This year, Holi falls on Wednesday, March 8. After a lull of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many are looking forward to celebrating the festival in a grand manner this time around.

Dr Vikas Sharma, Dermato-Laser Surgeon at National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex, said synthetic colours and direct contact could encourage the spread of viral infections. “The mid-March to mid-April period is the peak season when communicable diseases like viral skin infections, seasonal flu, mononucleosis, cold and cough spread. This time around, rising cases of intense cough lasting for over a week coupled with fever being observed in most parts of the country have been linked to Influenza A H3N2, a subtype of the flu virus,” he said.

Rise in concentration of particulate matter

“Every year after Holi, OPDs of all hospitals swell up with people complaining of skin and respiratory disorders. Skin allergies, skin infections, dermatitis, eczemas and respiratory diseases are the major problems,” said Dr Sharma who resides in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

He added, “With the changing season, viral and fungal skin infections are already on the rise. So chances of falling prey to infection after celebrations also increase. Holi festivities involve direct skin contact and people tend to smear colours on one another’s faces. In addition, concentrations of particulate matter (suspended particles of toxic chemicals from synthetic colours) increase in the air during Holi, and it may cause or aggravate skin and respiratory irritations, making people more prone and susceptible to viruses.” Children, the elderly and pregnant women are more susceptible.

Those who already have atopic dermatitis, bronchial asthma and skin eczema should completely avoid synthetic colours, he said. Research indicates synthetic colours contain a considerable amount of particles smaller than 10 micrometres in diameter. “These colours can have cytotoxic effects in higher concentrations and can induce an oxidative burst in human granulocytes and monocytes, thus making people extremely susceptible to viral infections. Skin pigmentation, rashes and eczema are some of the after-effects of the use of synthetic colours due to the use of synthetic resins, PPT and lead in them,” Dr Sharma explained.

Often, the chemicals used in Holi colours consist of synthetic dyes and in many cases it has mica dust which can trigger major skin allergies. Wearing a good sunblock with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 30 or a good barrier cream is advisable before you play Holi. And wash off the colours immediately or use non-synthetic or herbal colours, he advised.

Sharma said synthetic colours may contain toxic and poisonous chemicals, including heavy metals, acids, alkalis, powdered glass, asbestos, chalk paste, etc. Black paste has lead oxide, green has copper sulphate and red has mercury sulphate. Shimmer is introduced by adding mica and powdered glass meant for industrial use.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms may vary from mild irritation in the form of itching or dryness, which can lead to more irritation and itching, rashes or allergic dermatitis. There can also be severe itching and burning sensation, redness and in some cases even skin burns.

The micro-particles in these chemicals, when absorbed, can lead to pre-cancerous skin conditions. Already lots of people suffer from post-Covid hair loss disorder. Synthetic holi colours can also cause loss of hair, thinning and lustreless hair texture.

Dr Sharma added that one should be extra careful when it comes to children and the elderly as they have sensitive skin. He also advised pregnant mothers to take precautions, as chemicals have a tendency to get absorbed through the skin.

“And if you must celebrate the festival, do so in a smart and cautious way. Avoid mass gatherings or pool parties. Enjoy the festival with your family members at home and go for organic colours instead of synthetic,” he said.