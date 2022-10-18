scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Rs 1,257 cr Syndicate Bank scam: Chandigarh man arrested in Jaipur

Himanshu Verma was remanded in 10 days police custody. He was on the run after escaping from police custody.

syndicate bank scam, indian expressA Chandigarh man, identified as Himanshu Verma, was arrested in Jaipur in connection with a Syndicate Bank scam. (File)

A Chandigarh man, identified as Himanshu Verma, was arrested in Jaipur in connection with a Syndicate Bank scam worth Rs 1,257 crore, said Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday. He was remanded in 10 days police custody. He was on the run after escaping from police custody.

Sources said he had also changed his name to Himanshu Verma and tried to obtain a passport on his fake name after escaping from the custody of Punjab police in Chandigarh in October 2021. He had escaped while he was being taken to his house in Chandigarh’s Sector 8. Later, an FIR was registered by the CBI  at Sector 3 police station in 2016.

Following the findings of CBI, ED started the probe in which Verma was one of the key accused.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:14:06 am
