Syndicate Bank confirmed sureties provided by UT parking firm, Canara Bank refused to honour them

M/s Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited — the firm that previously managed parking in Chandigarh — had submitted three bank guarantees worth Rs 1.65 crore to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in lieu of parking contracts.

Interestingly, the management of Syndicate Bank (now merged with Canara Bank) had in February 2020 had issued and confirmed the genuineness of the three bank guarantees (amounting to a total of Rs 1,65,33,333) of the company to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

These guarantees, later however, were rejected by Canara Bank when the municipal corporation tried to encash the same after the parking company failed to submit their licence fee of Rs 7 crore for 57 parking lots on February 3 this year.

Chandigarh Police on Sunday had booked two directors of M/s Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited — the firm that previously managed parking in the city for allegedly committing fraud under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The parking company directors were booked on the complaint of superintendent (parking), Sunil Dutt. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

According to details, the two directors of Paschatya who have been booked — identified as Sanjay Sharma and Lalita Sharma — had provided three bank guarantees to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, amounting to a total of Rs 1.65 crore, in lieu of the parking contracts.

From February 1 this year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had taken over the operation of all the 89 parking lots in the city on its own at the present parking rates. While four-wheelers have to pay Rs 14, two-wheelers have to pay Rs 7 for using the parking space, per hour.

In the present case, sources said, “The company had also submitted at least 36 post dated cheques for the purpose of recovery of penalty amount. Of these, at least two cheques, which were deposited by the civic body in Punjab National Bank (PNB), bounced.”

A Chandigarh civic body official, requesting anonymity, said, “In 2020, when three bank guarantees of Rs 55,11,111 each were submitted from the side of Syndicate Bank, we cross checked it from the said bank. The bank management had confirmed the genuinity of the guarantees. But recently, the bank claimed that no such guarantees were issued from their side. Syndicate Bank has now merged with Canara Bank.”

Contacted, Shallu Kumar, the branch manager, Canara Bank, Delhi, said, “The matter is being probed by senior bank officers. An internal probe is underway. We are in touch with Chandigarh Municipal Corporation”.

AAP hit out at municipal corporation

The Aam Adami Party (AAP), the main opposition party in the Chandigarh municipality, hit out at the civic body on Monday and questioned the efficiency of civic officials, who they claimed were now taking refuge in the police investigation to cover up a loss of Rs 7 crore of licence fee.

AAP leader, Prem Garg, said, “Accountability should be fixed. How could the parking firm have taken the municipality on a ride? Nothing worthwhile was done to recover the outstanding amount of Rs 6.50 crore from the paid parking contractor due to the connivance of officers. Now, it has been revealed that the security bond amount of Rs 1.5 crore given by the contractor is also fake. Who is responsible for such a big fraud committed with the civic body?”