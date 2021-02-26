Symbolic Rose Festival to kick off from today

Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida will be inaugurating the symbolic Rose Festival that will kick off from February 26.

Officials of Municipal Corporation said this rose festival is dedicated to corona warriors.

Even as the Municipal Corporation decided to hold symbolic Rose Festival and quashed the expenditure which it was to entail, it has been decided to allocate Rs 25 lakh for Rose Garden’s upgradation.

Earlier, Rs 89 lakh budget was allocated for Rose Festival. However, due to COVID, it was stated to have symbolic celebrations as councillors had opposed saying the same amount should be spent on development works of the ward.

Despite saying that no budget would be spent, Rs 25 lakh now has been allocated for the garden’s upgradation.

The symbolic Rose Festival will take place from February 26 to 28 at the Rose Garden. All frontline warriors/corona heroes will be honoured on the closing day of the festival, that is February 28. Resident welfare associations and social organisations who worked in the field of social service during the Covid-19 period will also be honoured.

It was said that no cultural programme will be organised during the festival and only display of flowers will be allowed inside the garden.