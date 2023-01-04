SYL meet today: Mann to seek fresh tribunal, experts want justice for Punjab

PUNJAB Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to stick to the government’s stand of seeking a fresh tribunal to assess water available with the state during his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Wednesday.

Shekhawat will hold the meeting with the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, two and a half months after the CMs failed to reach a consensus over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. Both Mann and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had met on October 15 at Khattar’s Haryana Niwas. The meeting remained inconclusive with Mann saying his state does not have “a single drop of water to share” and his counterpart Khattar later stating that it was his “final meeting” over the issue.

Khattar had stated that he would brief Shekhawat but not take any more initiative to organise a meeting. He had stated that if the Centre wants to mediate and resolve the issue then they may do it.

Sources said that Mann would seek a fresh tribunal to assess the water available with the state on the plea that it did not have enough water to irrigate the state’s own fields. The underground water was going down at an alarming rate, he said and that the glaciers were drying up with the rivers were not receiving enough water.

As all eyes are on the meeting on Wednesday and experts in Punjab have also sought a solution to the issue without forcing Punjab to follow the diktats.

Dr Lakhwinder Singh, a noted economist said, “It has been a long battle. Unless some corrective measures are taken, it is difficult to reach an agreement. Punjab was forced to share waters earlier. There should be a rationale behind forcing the state to share water. Historical mistakes should be corrected”.

Dr Sardara Singh Johl, another noted economist said that if they take the decision in the meeting, it would be an end to the dispute. “The court has already said SYL should be constructed. In this light, the meeting with be meaningful if justice is meted out to Punjab. The first right should be Punjab’s. Let us forget the riparian principle for a moment. If we are irrigating fields 100 km away from the area a canal passes through, which is dry, then it is gross injustice,” he said.

Johl added that they should consider the Yamuna waters also, assess the availability of water with the two states from all sources and then decide as per the 60:40 ratio. “If they think logically, then the water can be shared. They should assess water of both the states. For instance, Rajasthan gets more water than Punjab and Haryana put together. They should think logically.”