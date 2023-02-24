SYL construction: After Hooda suggests contempt of court petition, Khattar says execution order yet to come

With former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda suggesting to file a “contempt of court” petition in the Supreme Court over the delay in construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar insisted Thursday that “an execution order is yet to be issued for construction of the canal”.

Hooda gave his suggestion when Khattar made a reference to the SYL canal while presenting the state budget in the Assembly. Khattar said, “In view of the directions by the Hon’ble Supreme Court on July 15, 2022, three meetings on construction of SYL canal were held with the CM of Punjab, two of which were chaired by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti. The government is committed to the construction of SYL canal in order to get its due share of water of Ravi-Beas river system. I proposed to allocate an outlay of Rs 101 crore especially for this purpose in 2023-24 and further assure the House that if any additional demand for funds arise, the government will provide the same with the approval of this House.”

Unhappy with meetings over the issue, Hooda had suggested filing a contempt of court petition in the SC. Hooda said: “It (SYL issue) has attained finality and if it’s not implemented, contempt of court should be filed. If someone doesn’t follow the (court order) contempt of court is filed. SC judgment has attained finality.”

While speaking to mediapersons later in the day, Khattar said that the matter is still going on in the Supreme Court and a decision is yet to be made. “(However) it has been decided that the SYL should be constructed and it will be constructed. The construction is final but its execution order has not come yet.” When asked about Hooda’s suggestion, Khattar said that this situation comes after the execution order and the assignment of the work to an agency for the construction work. “We believe in following the law,” he added.