SYL canal meeting with Punjab inconclusive, Haryana to move SC again: Khattar

A meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, on the SYL canal remained inconclusive on Wednesday. This was the fourth meeting between the chief ministers and the third chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“No consensus was achieved in the meeting. The Supreme Court had directed that the SYL canal be constructed, but the Punjab chief minister and his team of officers were not even ready to bring it on the agenda. They kept talking about lack of water. They also kept talking about the distribution of water, while a tribunal that has already been constituted to deal with the matter… Whatever this tribunal recommends, the states shall distribute the water accordingly. The Punjab government is not acknowledging the Supreme Court’s orders,” Khattar said. “The Supreme Court will be apprised of the fact that the Punjab government is not ready to construct the SYL canal. Whatever directions the Supreme Court will give, we’ll accept them.”

“The construction of the SYL canal and getting its due share of water through it are extremely important for Haryana. A proper timeline should be drawn for the completion of this project so that the availability of adequate water to farmers can be ensured,” the chief minister said.

“Punjab is still adamant on its 2004 Termination Act, which has already been declared null and void,” Khattar added.