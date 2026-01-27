Meeting Over SYL Canal: Mann invokes Bhai Kanhaiya, says Haryana ‘our brother, not an enemy’

A meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue remained inconclusive Tuesday, with both leaders announcing that now officials from the two states will meet three to four times a month to work towards a solution.

The chief ministers, at a joint media briefing after the over an hour-long meeting, said the discussions were held in a “cordial atmosphere” with Saini terming the dialogue “constructive” and Mann asserting that Haryana was Punjab’s “brother, and not an enemy”.

“We have decided that in the coming days, our officials will hold meetings and discuss this matter, and whatever issues emerge from those discussions will be brought before us (the two CMs), and we will sit down and move forward on them,” Saini said.

Mann added that such meetings (of the officials) “could be held 3-4 times a month”.

“We will sort this issue amicably. Kisi ka bhi haq nahi marna chahiye, na hi Punjab ka, na hi Haryana ka’ (Rights of neither Punjab, nor of Haryana should be affected),” the Punjab CM added.

In a statement later, Mann asserted that his government stands firmly committed to safeguarding the state’s interests in the water dispute, while pursuing a mutually agreed resolution of the long-pending contentious issue.

“Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state. Not even a single drop of Punjab’s rightful water can be allowed to be taken away. The SYL canal is an emotive issue for Punjab. The state will face serious law and order problems if it is imposed,” he said.

Mann said, “Punjab is the elder brother, and both states are here to find an amicable solution to this controversial issue. Both the Supreme Court and the Government of India want a mutually accepted solution, and it is a good thing that both states have joined hands to resolve the issue and end confrontation”.

The SYL canal has remained a bone of contention between the two states since the 1980s. The Supreme Court in May 2025 had directed the two states to cooperate with the Centre for an amicable solution to the decades-old dispute. The top court recently listed the matter for hearing in April.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Mann recalled that in old times, the methods adopted by the elderly to resolve an issue was to make the two sides sit and talk. “If two houses go for a division, then their elders would hold talks with respective families (to resolve the issue).”

Referring to the decades-old SYL issue, Mann in a lighter vein said, “Jhagra to buzurgon ka hi hai. Lekin hum ab nayi generation aye hai, nipat jayega, aur nipat jaey to achha hai’ (It is an old issue. Now the new generation is here, it will be resolved and it’s for the better if it gets resolved. For the first time in recent history, both state governments are holding serious deliberations to solve this matter. There is no question of winning or losing, but the interests and emotions of Punjab and Punjabis cannot be ignored,” he said.

Saini, meanwhile, said the discussions took place in a very positive atmosphere. “When discussions take place in a constructive environment, the outcomes are also meaningful,” Saini said, adding that both states have decided to hold meetings at the level of irrigation department officers for further detailed discussions on the issue so that practical and lasting solutions can be worked out.

Saini also invoked Guru Nanak Dev and his timeless verse ‘Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat’.

“The CM (Saini) saab said that Gurus’ ‘bani’ are guiding us. We are the descendants of Bhai Kanahaiya ji who gave water even to enemies in the war. Haryana is not our enemy, it is our brother,” he said.

Bhai Kanahiya, a disciple of Guru Teg Bahadur, carried a ‘mashk’ (leather pouch filled with water) on his shoulder in a battle in Anandpur Sahib and served water to the wounded on both sides.

Earlier, when asked about the construction of the canal by Punjab, Mann sought to emphasise the reassessment of the availability of water as he countered, “What will you release in the canal? Will you release juice in the canal? As long as the issue of water is not sorted, there is no point constructing the canal”.

Highlighting that Punjab is not depriving anyone of their rightful share, Mann, in a statement, said, “Out of 34.34 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water from the three rivers, Punjab was allocated only 14.22 MAF, which is 40 percent, while the remaining 60 percent was allocated to Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, even though none of these rivers actually flow through these states.”

“Due to reduction in surface water availability, excessive pressure is being put on groundwater resources and 115 out of 153 blocks in Punjab have been declared over-exploited.” he said, adding that Punjab today has “the highest rate of groundwater extraction in the country”.

“Punjab ignores its own water requirements and gives about 60 per cent of its water to meet the needs of non-riparian states, but while Punjab shares its river waters, flood-related damages are borne solely by the state,” Mann said, adding that “it is imperative that the rights of Punjab are duly safeguarded”.