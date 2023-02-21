Government says committed to constructing SYL canal; Manohar Lal Khattar puts faith in Supreme Court

The Haryana government is committed to constructing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal to get the state’s share of waters in the Ravi and Beas rivers, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Monday said.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session, the Governor also lauded the state as “progressive and resourceful” and said it was “poised to play a key role in making India a five trillion dollar economy”.

“The state government is committed to constructing the SYL canal in order to get the state’s share of waters. The government is also committed to the construction of up-stream storage dams namely Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Vyasi on the Yamuna. Under the Rejuvenation of Sarasvati river project, preliminary clearance and design for the construction of the Adi Badri dam are in progress. The work is likely to start before October,” he said.

Later, talking to media outside the House, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Supreme Court had said that Haryana should get its share of the water. We (Haryana and Punjab) have held three meetings but reached no conclusion. Ultimately, the Supreme Court will hear the matter and give its decision”.

Meanwhile, Dattatreya praised the government’s efforts for ensuring good governance by evolving customised policies for all sectors and showing zero-tolerance to corruption. “It has also ensured welfare of each Haryanvi and will always be dedicated to enhance the socio-economic welfare of its people by making the state a hub for industries, education, sports, health, skill development and tourism,” Dattatreya said.

Listing the government’s accomplishments, the Governor said, “With only about 2 per cent share of the country’s total population, Haryana contributes approximately 6 per cent to the total GST collection. The per capita GST collection of the state is Rs 26,879 per annum, which is the highest among the top states in the country”.

Citing the net SGST collections during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, which is 26.53 per cent higher than the corresponding figure last year, the governor said, “the excise collections during the same period is 22.47 per cent higher than the corresponding figure last year”.

“Haryana secured ‘top achiever’ status in Business Reform Action Plan 2020 assessment among 37 participating states/Union territories in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings released in 2022. Haryana was also accorded ‘achiever’ status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) ranking released by the Government of India. The single-roof clearance system supported by an interactive portal offers enterprise-related clearances/services online. So far, it has processed more than 4 lakh service requests related to industrial approvals. In FY 2022-23, the average clearance time decreased from 22 days to 12 days. More than 99 per cent of the tickets are cleared in time,” the Governor said.

He said the government intends to expand the scope of the Parivar Pehchan Patra Scheme to link all government databases and programmes in the coming year, he said. It is a unique e-governance scheme to promote “paperless” and “faceless” delivery to citizens. The family information data depository now contains updated information of 73.11 lakh families with 2.88 crore individuals, Dattatreya said.

The governor also highlighted that the government is effectively implementing the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, under which pregnant and lactating mothers are being paid Rs 5,000 in three instalments for first child only. Now, the government is going to extend the same benefit for the second child also, he said.

Dattatreya also mentioned that the sex ratio at birth in Haryana which was 833 according to the 2011 census significantly improved to 917 by December 2022.

The vision and perseverance of the state government and sincere efforts of every citizen of Haryana in the ‘amrit kaal’ of 25 years will ensure that India becomes a true global leader, the governor Dattatreya said.

He said with the launch of 5G services in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 last year, these are available in Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak in the state. In the coming days, 5G services will be rolled out in the entire state in a phased manner, the Governor said.

The government has zero-tolerance for corruption. The CM Flying Squad is continuously working to further the government’s anti-corruption mission, he said.

Touching upon the health sector, he said the government is going to construct six new 100 bedded ESI hospitals and also 14 new ESI dispensaries.

The current year is the International Year of Millets and the state government is focused on promoting research and adoption of millet crops. For this purpose, a Nutri Cereal Research Centre at Bhiwani will be functional from Kharif-2023, he said.