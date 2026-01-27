SYL canal issue: Punjab, Haryana CMs fail to reach consensus, leave talks to officials

A meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on the contentious Satlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue ended inconclusively on Tuesday, with both leaders announcing that officials from the two governments will meet three to four times a month to work towards a solution.

At a joint media briefing, Mann said the SYL canal cannot be constructed till the issue of water is sorted. “Juice will not flow in the SYL canal. Water will flow. As long as the issue of water is not sorted, there is no point constructing the canal,” he added.

“We come from the land of Bhai Ghanaiya, who offered water to even enemies. Haryana is not our enemy. It is our brother, but as it is evident, issues around water are surfacing everywhere,” Mann said.

Saying that officials from both states would meet frequently, he added, “It could be 3-4 times a month. They will not meet only after the direction of the Supreme Court, but frequently. We will sort this issue amicably. When we both (CMs) meet, even at a function, we discuss this issue of water.”

The SYL canal has remained a source of contention between the two states since the 1980s.

Haryana government officials said that “the matter was discussed point by point in detail”.

Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal and senior officials from both states also participated in the meeting.

“This is the sacred land of the Gurus, and their teachings continue to be invaluable even today, serving as a guiding light for society and inspiring harmony, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue. The meeting was held in a very positive and cordial atmosphere. When discussions take place in a constructive environment, the outcomes are also meaningful,” Saini told the media.

“With mutual consent, both states have decided to hold meetings at the level of irrigation department officers for further detailed discussions on issues related to the SYL, so that practical and lasting solutions can be worked out. Meetings are being held continuously in accordance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, and today’s meeting was also organised in that spirit. Earlier as well, a meeting had been held with the mediation of Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil,” he added.

‘BJP, AAP in collusion’

Reacting to the announcement, Indian National Lok Dal president Abhay Singh Chautala alleged that the purpose of meeting on SYL is to delay the construction of the contentious canal until the Punjab elections scheduled for next year.

“If this issue could have been resolved through officials alone, there would have been no need for meetings between the chief ministers of the two states. The entire exercise is being carried out to mislead the public. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are acting in collusion,” Chautala said.

“Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used to say that Haryana would not be given even a drop of water, but now he says that no one’s rights should be denied. If Bhagwant Mann truly believes this, he should implement the Supreme Court’s decision with immediate effect,” he added.