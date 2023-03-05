Swiss filmmakers come up with multi-layered portrait of Chandigarh

Written by Om Thakur and Moumita Tarafdar

The Power of Utopia: Living with Le Corbusier in Chandigarh, the latest film by Swiss filmmakers Karin Bucher and Thomas Karrer, is a multi-layered portrait of Le Corbusier’s planned city Chandigarh, on the 70th anniversary of the capital city of Punjab and Haryana. Created in a time of unrest, resettlement, and the Partition of India, Chandigarh stands for progress and a newly emerged democracy.

Le Corbusier’s vision was that of a humane and just city that would allow for the harmonious interaction of man and nature, and Chandigarh is a synthesis of the arts and a bold utopia of modernity. The film’s preview was held in Chandigarh on Sunday and will be released first in Switzerland next month.

The film comprises four cultural workers as its main protagonists who live in the planned city, and reveals universal connections and reflects an atmospherically dense narrative of Le Corbusier’s legacy, utopian urban ideas, and the cultural differences between the east and the west. The cultural workers are artists Diwãn Mãnnã, G.S. Channi (now no longer with us), architects SD Sharma, Deepika Gandhi, Siddhartha Wig along with Narinder Singh International, printmaker Manjot Kaur, dancer Navtej Singh Johar, advocate Manmohan Sarin, Bharat B Sharma and restaurant owner Sudhir Talwar and the music has been composed by Atul Sharma.

Karin is a scenographer and Thomas a well-known Swiss filmmaker, and they say that the inspiration for The Power of Utopia came from the map of Chandigarh on a 10 francs note, which led the filmmakers to visit India in 2015 and spend 24 weeks here.

“During our stay, we interviewed people on the streets and fell in love with the city’s atmosphere. We worked on the one-and-a-half-hour documentary for several years, and the editing process took six months before the final cut was made. The idea for the film came in 2018, and the process started soon after. The film invites viewers to reflect on utopian urban ideas and cultural diversity presented throughout the documentary,” says Thomas.

The film depicts the struggles and triumphs of the people who live and work in Chandigarh and how they have embraced Le Corbusier’s vision and made it their own. Throughout the documentary, the filmmakers explore the legacy of Le Corbusier and his vision for a utopian city that blends modern architecture and urban planning with ancient Indian wisdom. The cultural workers featured in the film provide an authentic and unique perspective on how the city has evolved and how it continues to inspire people to dream big.

The Power of Utopia reveals universal connections and presents an insightful narrative of Le Corbusier’s legacy and utopian urban ideas, and offers a unique perspective on the planned city of Chandigarh and its people, inviting viewers to on the ideas of Le Corbusier, that have inspired generations of architects, urban planners, and cultural workers around the world.