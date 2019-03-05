Swimming pool without water: Excited kids leave disheartened

School students Ahaan, Sainyam and Shreyansh squinted hard as they tried to peek through a window of the newly-inaugurated sports complex in Sector 50. Soon after the inauguration, they made a beeline for the building, eager to see the facilities, only to be greeted by locked doors.

Advertising

One look at the bare rooms through the window and it was clear to them that it would be a while before they could play any games there. Many enthusiastic residents turned up at the newly-inaugurated sports complex buildings with their children only to return disappointed on seeing the bare interiors.

Simmi, a resident of Sector 50 and a mother of a seven-year-old, came to the sports complex to inquire about the swimming facilities for her daughter. She was turned back from the entrance itself by the security guard who told her the pool was far from functional.

“It is really disheartening. For the last six months we have been hearing that the building is ready. We were excited when we learn’t about the inauguration today. But the guard says that it is not functional,” said Simmi, adding that she didn’t want to send her daughter too far to learn swimming.

Ahaan, a Class VII student, said, “Because the exams are about to get over, we were planning to enroll for tennis here. But the complex is locked. At least the doors should have been opened for us to see the facilities inside.”

In the sports complex of Sector 38 West as well, a man came with his son to ask about the swimming pool, but the gates had already been locked. “This is wrong. They should not inaugurate a complex only to close it. What was the tearing hurry to inaugurate it if they only had to close it,” he fumed.

Advertising

Earlier, during inauguration, it was said that the sports complex in Sector 38 West, 50 and 56 have been built in order to provide better sports infrastructure facilities in the southern part of the city. “Each sports complex has been built on more than 2.86 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore. Each sports complex has a swimming pool, table tennis hall, badminton courts, squash courts, gymnasium hall, circulation area and entrance hall,” it was said.