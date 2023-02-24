‘Swayamvar’ not a modern phenomenon, its roots can be traced to epics, says HC

Quashing an FIR against a man for kidnapping a girl and later solemnising marriage with her, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that “Swayamvar, i.e. marriage by your own choice is not a modern phenomenon. Its roots can be traced in ancient history, including holy books like Ramayana, Mahabharata”.

Allowing the plea of the man (the petitioner), a bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal said, “In Indian culture, irrespective of caste and religion, marriage is neither compromise nor a contract but it is a sacrosanct knot of two families. It is not physical meeting of two persons of opposite sex whereas it is most important and pious institution of our society where two families become one. Importance of marriage further finds support from the fact that a child from a couple without marriage is not as recognised as a child from a duly wedded couple.”

The high court said, “Swayamvar, i.e. marriage by your own choice is not a modern phenomenon. Its roots can be traced in ancient history, including holy books like Ramayana, Mahabharata. Our Constitution in terms of Article 21 is enforcing this human right as fundamental right.”

Also Read | Supreme Court junks PIL seeking uniform age of marriage

Justice Bansal added, “Object of law whether customary, religious or made by legislature, is to protect life and liberty of every human being. Object of law is not to disturb settled life of anyone without his fault. A man can be punished for commission of an offence, however, he cannot be punished just because his act is not liked by anyone else.”

The petitioner was booked on January 18, 2019, by Sri Muktsar Sahib police under Sections 363 and 366-A of IPC.

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s father, who alleged that on January 17, 2019, he along with his family members was sleeping in the room where his children were also sleeping. On January 18, 2019, in the morning, they found that their daughter was not in the room. They searched in their neighbourhood but could not trace her. Later on they came to know that one boy of their neighbourhood had taken away their daughter by enticing her on the pretext of marriage, and his daughter had also taken away her Aadhaar card and Rs 60,000 with her.

Later the petitioner and the girl solemnised their marriage on July 3, 2019, in a gurdwara at Sri Muktsar Sahib. The petitioner had moved the high court seeking protection of their life and liberty which was disposed of with a direction to SSP, Sri Muktsar Sahib, to take note of the representation of the petitioner and act in accordance with law. Advocate Impinder Singh Dhaliwal – the counsel for the petitioner – inter alia, submitted that the petitioner had solemnised marriage with the prosecutrix (daughter of the complainant) on July 3, 2019, and they are blessed with two children.

Advertisement

The counsel for the state on instructions submitted that it was factually correct that the petitioner and the girl had solemnised their marriage and they were blessed with two children. He further stated that the father of the girl had appeared before the police authorities and stated that he had no objection if further proceedings were quashed.

The counsel for the girl, inter alia, submitted before the high court that she is staying with the petitioner and they have solemnised their marriage. He confirmed that the couple are blessed with two children and further submitted that the respondent has no objection if the present FIR is quashed.

Justice Bansal, after hearing the contentions, further said, “In the case in hand, the parties are major and they have performed marriage though against the wish of their parents. They are happily cohabiting and no one including courts and law enforcing agencies have right to disturb their life without their fault. They have right to live their life in the way and manner they like. They are blessed with two children. With a pending criminal case, nobody can lead a happy life. State has no right to interfere in the life of a duly married couple. Continuance of criminal proceedings is not only going to disturb life of the petitioner but also there are all possibilities of disturbance in life of girl and their children. Our state is a welfare state, however, there is no mechanism to provide accommodation, food and other basic daily needs to the dependent of a convicted person. In our country, except stray cases of urban population, it is man who is earning and taking care of his wife and children.”