Swati Maliwal faces defamation suit for calling AAP MLAs ‘bhed, bakri’

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Moga, Punjab, MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora on Wednesday filed a defamation suit against Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal for allegedly calling the state party MLAs “bhed bakri”. The RS member from Delhi, Maliwal, recently joined the BJP with six others.

Dr Arora, who is also the party’s Punjab women wing president, told The Indian Express that she has filed the defamation suit against Maliwal in a local court of Moga and the hearing is scheduled for May 19.

“Swati Maliwal ji called AAP MLAs ‘bhed bakri’ in her post on X which is highly demeaning and defamatory. We are not sheep and goats but highly qualified and elected members of the Punjab Assembly. I am a qualified doctor. I have worked as a doctor for seven years before joining politics. Likewise, many of our MLAs are doctors, lawyers, teachers etc. They don’t deserve to be called bhed bakri,” said Arora.