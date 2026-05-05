SWAT teams, 1,200 cops to secure Panchkula civic polls on May 10

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Police have drawn up an extensive security plan and deployed around 1,200 personnel across Panchkula to ensure a free, fair and peaceful poll, ahead of the May 10 Municipal Corporation elections in the district.
Commissioner of Police (ADGP) Sibash Kabiraj, on Monday, directed officers to maintain strict vigil and ensure that law and order is not disrupted during the electoral process at a high-level review meeting held at the Police Commissioner’s office in Sector 4.
Senior officers, including DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta, and DCP Crime and Traffic Amarinder Singh, along with ACPs, station house officers, unit heads and others attended the meeting.
Polling will be held at 204 booths spread across 85 locations, all of which will be under close police surveillance. Officials said 36 booths at 21 locations were identified as “sensitive”, while 59 booths at 21 locations fall under the “hyper-sensitive” category.
Additional police forces, including women personnel and SWAT commandos, will be deployed at these locations.
Four tear gas units have also been kept on standby to tackle any untoward situation.
Police said strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be ensured at every booth.
Since the MCC enforcement, police teams have intensified action across the district. So far, police have seized 538 grams of heroin, 1.154 kg of charas, 607 grams of opium, over 18 kg of poppy husk and 180 cartons of illicit liquor.
In addition, police also seized eight illegal country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges recovered.
At the meeting, police officials were directed to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against illegal liquor, drug trafficking and criminal elements.
To secure district borders, round-the-clock checking has been enforced at five inter-state checkpoints.
Additionally, 20 special checkpoints will be set up at key locations 48 hours before polling.
Police personnel have been equipped with 55 body-worn cameras to enhance surveillance and accountability.
Twelve patrolling teams, along with emergency response vehicles (ERVs), PCR units and rider teams, will remain on active duty throughout the election period.
Police are also expediting the process of depositing licensed weapons under Section 163 to prevent misuse during the polls.
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