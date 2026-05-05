SWAT teams, 1,200 cops to secure Panchkula civic polls on May 10

Polling will be held at 204 booths spread across 85 locations, all of which will be under close police surveillance.

Police have drawn up an extensive security plan and deployed around 1,200 personnel across Panchkula to ensure a free, fair and peaceful poll, ahead of the May 10 Municipal Corporation elections in the district.

Commissioner of Police (ADGP) Sibash Kabiraj, on Monday, directed officers to maintain strict vigil and ensure that law and order is not disrupted during the electoral process at a high-level review meeting held at the Police Commissioner’s office in Sector 4.

Senior officers, including DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta, and DCP Crime and Traffic Amarinder Singh, along with ACPs, station house officers, unit heads and others attended the meeting.

Polling will be held at 204 booths spread across 85 locations, all of which will be under close police surveillance. Officials said 36 booths at 21 locations were identified as “sensitive”, while 59 booths at 21 locations fall under the “hyper-sensitive” category.