Swaraj Tractor founder Chandra Mohan is no more

Former Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Punjab Tractors and Swaraj Mazda, Chandra Mohan breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 87.

A Padma Shri awardee, he was regarded as the ‘Father of Tractor’ in India. In the 1960s, he became the designer, inventor and technologist of the indigenously developed Swaraj Tractor. Thereafter, he created Punjab Tractor, India’s first large-scale venture to commercialise and establish the Indian flagship of the Swaraj Group. He was also the Chairman of Punjab Technical University’s first School of Excellence.

In his words, “The world needs dreamers and the world needs doers but above all, the world needs dreamers who do.”

His cremation will take place at the electric crematorium at the cremation ground in Sector 25 of Chandigarh at 11.30 am on Thursday.

