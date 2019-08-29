Swaraj India reveals their vision for Panchkula elections: 3-tier development plan

Swaraj India Party’s candidate for Panchkula, Madhu Anand, released the party’s three-fold vision for the city at a press conference on Wednesday. Swaraj India is the first party to declare its candidature for Panchkula.

Madhu Anand said that the city’s upliftment will take place at three levels. The city level will include employment generation, development of the industrial area, bringing in more government colleges with better education facilities, bringing in better healthcare opportunities, keeping a check on the stray dog and cattle nuisance, improving the condition of roads and the hygiene and cleanliness situation of the city.

At the rural level, the party plans to work towards the upliftment of farmers by making all government schemes available to them.

At the level of colonies, the party said that it will take special steps to reduce household violence, get men to stop indulging in drugs, and also pay attention to kids of these colonies who are led astray by their surroundings and move towards a criminal way of living.

The party also targeted the present government by pointing out the rise of unemployment in the state. Taking a jibe at the number of protests the city sees every day, Rajiv Godara, president of Swaraj India Haryana, said, “The current government is going around asking for people’s blessings in their ‘Jan Aashirvaad Yatra’ but does not even let the people of its state who are protesting for days and months get through to Chandigarh. They are mercilessly beaten and arrested. If this isn’t irony, I don’t know what is.” He further added that a table for discussion should be provided even if their demands are baseless, which is seldom the case.

The party has also decided to release an ‘Oath Manifesto’ instead of an election manifesto implying that the party will take an oath to complete the work on the manifesto even if they do not come to power. “We will not bring just an election manifesto. We will bind ourselves through a Pratigya Patr which will be designed after consultations with the Panchkula electorate. We have assumed the responsibility to ensure that the role of the electorate is not just limited to being a voter in a democracy,” said, Shailendra, working convenor of Swaraj India Panchkula.

Madhu’s candidature from Panchkula was announced on Monday along with 17 names for various other constituencies. Most of the names include various activists in their constituencies. The party said, it will field 90 candidates in the assembly elections of Haryana, 33 per cent will be female and 33 per cent will be youths.